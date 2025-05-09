HISTORY MADE: Monique French Becomes First Caribbean National Appointed Chief Risk Officer at CIBC Caribbean

Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago – May 10, 2025

In a landmark moment for Caribbean banking, Monique French, CFA, FRM, MBA, has been appointed Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of CIBC Caribbean, making her the first Caribbean national in history to hold this prestigious position within the financial institution.

The groundbreaking announcement was made by CIBC Caribbean Chief Executive Officer Mark St. Hill, who described French as “eminently qualified” for the role and praised her for her exceptional track record in the industry.

“I am extremely proud and pleased to welcome Monique French to her new role as our Chief Risk Officer, effective May 1, 2025,” said St. Hill. “Her appointment is not just a testament to her talent, but a win for the entire region.”

From the Caribbean to the C-Suite

With over two decades of experience in finance and banking, French has held several senior executive positions. Most recently, she served as Chief Credit Officer, where she was responsible for credit policy implementation, portfolio risk appetite, and regulatory compliance. Her strategic oversight of credit structuring and monitoring helped shape the bank’s performance and resilience across its diverse markets.

Her promotion to CRO now places her at the helm of enterprise-wide risk management, a critical role that will influence CIBC Caribbean’s risk posture and long-term stability.

Champion for Women, Leader in Finance

Beyond the boardroom, Monique French is also a fierce advocate for women in leadership. She leads the bank’s Women’s Network, a vital platform offering mentorship, professional development, and networking for women across CIBC’s Caribbean footprint.

In 2021, she was among only eight women across the Americas to be recognized in the prestigious WeQual Awards, an accolade that celebrates female executives poised for top leadership.

Credentials That Command Respect

French is a proud graduate of the University of the West Indies, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She later obtained her MBA in Finance from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario in Canada. In addition to being a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Financial Risk Manager (FRM), she currently serves as Vice President of the CFA Society of Jamaica.

Her stellar academic and professional credentials make her one of the most formidable minds in Caribbean finance today.

A Defining Moment for the Region

French’s appointment has sparked widespread celebration across the region, hailed by industry insiders and regional leaders alike as a powerful symbol of Caribbean excellence and gender progress in global banking.

Monique French’s rise isn’t just a personal victory—it’s a bold statement that Caribbean women belong in the C-suite.

