GLOBAL FASHION POWERHOUSE RETURNS HOME: Wendy Isaac Tapped as Featured Speaker for BPW St. Kitts’ 50th Anniversary Gala

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 2025

In a moment of full-circle triumph, international fashion icon, entrepreneur, and proud daughter of the soil Wendy Isaac will return to her roots as the featured speaker at the highly anticipated 50th Anniversary Gala of BPW St. Kitts (Business & Professional Women). The milestone event marks half a century of empowering women through business, leadership, and sisterhood.

The golden celebration will shine even brighter with the presence of Isaac—a global fashion force who began her journey right here in St. Kitts, at the St. Kitts and Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

Now, with degrees in both Business Administration and Fashion Merchandising, Isaac has carved out an extraordinary path on the international stage—modeling, mentoring, and managing her way to the top.

From Basseterre to the Big Apple

With her business and fashion acumen fused into a two-pronged powerhouse, Wendy launched Le Coiffeur, a thriving New York-based modeling agency and fashion consultancy. In 2015, she made headlines by debuting her first runway show, Le Coiffeur Style the Runway, in New York City, showcasing her exotic swimsuit line to acclaim.

Today, her platform helps emerging designers from around the world break into the NYC fashion scene, and she continues to dominate as the Editor-in-Chief of Fashion Avenue Caribbean Magazine.

Her work has not gone unnoticed—Isaac has received accolades including Modelling Agency of the Year, Stylist of the Year, and Fashion Icon of the Year.

A Homegrown Star Inspiring the Next Generation

The BPW St. Kitts’ 50th Anniversary Gala will not only be a celebration of legacy—it will be a powerful moment of inspiration, as Isaac shares her journey from the streets of St. Kitts to the spotlight of international runways.

BPW President and organizing committee members have lauded Isaac’s story as one that exemplifies resilience, reinvention, and the boundless potential of Caribbean women in global industries.

As the Federation prepares to celebrate one of its brightest exports, the event promises to be more than a gala—it’s a homecoming fit for a queen.

