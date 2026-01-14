BREAKING: Dancehall Star Chronic Law Detained by U.S. Immigration Authorities as Shocking Details Emerge

Dancehall is once again at the centre of international controversy after Chronic Law, one of Jamaica’s most popular and streamed entertainers, was taken into custody by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Times Caribbean understands that the artiste, whose given name is Ackeme Jermaine Campbell, has been in U.S. custody since Monday, January 12, 2025, with his name now appearing on ICE’s official detainee listing. However, immigration authorities have so far declined to disclose the reason for his detention or his exact place of confinement, fuelling widespread speculation and concern across the dancehall community.

Georgia Arrest Linked to ICE Detention

Sources confirm that images now circulating on social media stem from a November 15, 2024 arrest in Turner County, Georgia, a rural area approximately two hours south of Atlanta. According to Turner County officials, Chronic Law was arrested during a traffic stop that escalated after he attempted to flee police, resulting in a pursuit.

The entertainer was subsequently charged with:

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

Failure to exercise due care

Reckless driving

Improper lane change

Two counts of speeding in excess of state and zone limits

Local authorities insist that only driving-related offences were recorded in their jurisdiction, and they confirmed that the 32-year-old St. Thomas native had no further encounters with law enforcement in the county following that arrest.

However, conflicting accounts circulating online claim that firearms were recovered during the incident, including at least one reported as stolen. U.S. authorities have not confirmed these claims, and ICE has issued no formal statement outlining any additional charges.

ICE Custody Confirmed

When contacted by Times Caribbean, a member of Chronic Law’s team confirmed that the entertainer was detained by ICE in the state of Florida, but declined to provide further details surrounding the circumstances.

His continued detention comes just weeks after the artiste was named the most streamed dancehall artiste on Spotify for 2025, a milestone that cemented his dominance in the genre and underscored his meteoric rise on the global stage.

From Sixx Camp to Global Spotlight

Though born in eastern Jamaica, Chronic Law rose to prominence through his affiliation with the Montego Bay–based Sixx (6ixx) camp, alongside well-known names such as Squash and Daddy One. Known to fans as the “Law Boss,” his gritty lyrics and street narratives have earned him both massive popularity and persistent controversy.

As of publication, Chronic Law remains in ICE custody, with no official charges announced and no timeline given for possible immigration proceedings.

Meanwhile, a mugshot bearing the entertainer’s likeness continues to circulate widely online, sending shockwaves through the Caribbean music industry and leaving fans anxiously awaiting clarity on the fate of one of dancehall’s biggest stars.

This is a developing story. Times Caribbean will continue to bring updates as more information becomes available.