Sandy Point, St. Kitts Native Dominic Henry-Gadson Celebrates Four Major Academic Milestones After Season of Setbacks and Perseverance

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 2026 — In a powerful story of resilience, determination, and personal triumph, Dominic Henry-Gadson, BS, MS, a proud product of Bourkes Project, Sandy Point, St. Kitts, is celebrating four major academic accomplishments after overcoming what he described as one of the most challenging seasons of his life.

Henry-Gadson, a people-oriented customer service and administrative professional with experience in human resources, recruiting, talent acquisition, higher education, retail management, aviation, and office operations, proudly announced that he has completed an impressive academic journey spanning multiple institutions and disciplines.

His achievements include a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism/Mass Communication from Southern University and A&M College, an Associate in Applied Science in Criminal Justice from Berkeley College, a Bachelor of Science in Criminology from Berkeley College, and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice with a focus on Homeland Security and Emergency Management from the University of Arizona Global Campus.

The accomplishment marks a significant personal and professional milestone for the Sandy Point native, who said he pressed forward despite difficult circumstances, including the disruption of his aviation career and personal challenges that tested his faith and determination.

“Against all odds, I kept going,” Henry-Gadson shared in an emotional reflection on his journey. “After overcoming the shutdown of Spirit Airlines and navigating one of the most challenging seasons of my life, I refused to give up on my dreams. Today, I proudly celebrate not one, not two, but four major academic accomplishments.”

Henry-Gadson’s professional background reflects a broad and diverse career rooted in service, leadership, people development, and operational excellence. From December 2022 to May 2026, he served as a full-time Flight Attendant with Spirit Airlines in Atlanta, Georgia, where his responsibilities included supporting passenger safety and comfort, conducting pre-flight safety checks, assisting passengers with special needs, complying with aviation regulations, and supporting cabin crew during emergency situations.

Before his work in aviation, Henry-Gadson served as Human Resources Manager at AAF International in Duluth, Georgia, where he was involved in candidate sourcing, applicant screening, interviews, offer letters, onboarding, HRIS processing, payroll support, I-9 documentation, new hire orientation, background screening, employee engagement, and staff development.

He also served as Human Resources Coordinator with the Georgia Department of Human Services in Atlanta, where he supported staffing goals by processing documents, screening resumes, conducting phone interviews, facilitating new employee orientation, and handling critical HR systems and databases.

His higher education experience includes nearly three years at Berkeley College, where he served as Career Services Assistant Manager and Campus Operations Office Assistant. In those roles, he helped students prepare resumes and cover letters, supported job fairs and career development events, managed student and employer database activity, mentored students, provided administrative support, and assisted with campus operations.

Henry-Gadson also gained retail leadership experience as a Lead Supervisor with Forever 21 in the Greater New York City Area, where he supported sales teams, trained associates, maintained operational standards, and helped guide merchandising and store presentation.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Henry-Gadson’s story carries a deeply personal message of survival, confidence, and hope. He reflected on facing discouragement and hurtful treatment while growing up because of his sexuality, saying he was told by some that he would never succeed or amount to anything.

Rather than allowing those words to define him, Henry-Gadson said they became part of the motivation that pushed him toward excellence.

“Those words could have broken me, but instead, they built me,” he said. “Life may redirect you, but it doesn’t have to stop you. Every setback became motivation, every challenge became fuel, and every closed door pushed me toward greater purpose.”

From Bourkes Project in Sandy Point to academic and professional achievements across the United States, Henry-Gadson’s journey now stands as a testimony to resilience, faith, discipline, and perseverance. With credentials in journalism, criminal justice, criminology, homeland security, emergency management, and media broadcasting, he continues to build a professional brand centered on service, leadership, public safety, communication, and helping others achieve their career goals.

He is also pursuing further training in TV and Radio Broadcasting through Miami Media School, adding another dimension to an already wide-ranging professional and academic profile.

Henry-Gadson said he remains passionate about helping people develop their professional brands and reach both their short-term and long-term career goals. His own journey, he believes, is proof that setbacks do not have to be the end of the story.

“To anyone going through a difficult transition right now, keep pushing,” he said. “Your story is still being written. The comeback is always greater than the setback.”

For the people of Sandy Point, and especially the community of Bourkes Project, Dominic Henry-Gadson’s success is a proud reminder that greatness can rise from humble beginnings, that adversity can be transformed into achievement, and that perseverance can carry a determined dreamer far beyond every limitation placed before them.