Thirty Officers Officially Promoted Within the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 6, 2026 — Thirty officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have been officially confirmed in their new ranks during a promotion ceremony held on Friday, June 5, 2026.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Glenroy Blanchette; and Commissioner of Police, Mr. James Sutton.

The promotions mark a significant moment of recognition for officers who have demonstrated dedication, professionalism, leadership, and outstanding service to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Among those promoted were James Francis and Travis Rogers, who have advanced to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police. Reynold Myers, James Stephen, Alonzo Carty, Jasper Carty, Alrick Edwards-Sutton, and Irving Bradshaw were promoted to the rank of Superintendent.

Nine officers were promoted to the rank of Inspector. They are Derrell Boon, Tressy Morrishaw, Marvin Thompson, Winston Thompson, Kamara Phillip, Valentine Hodge, Ray Gordon, Jason Audain, and Delroy Harris.

The rank of Sergeant was conferred on Antonio Browne, Devon Govia, Randolph Diamond, Ronrick Huggins, and Maaisha Liburd, who was promoted from Corporal to Acting Sergeant.

Promoted to the rank of Corporal were Coretta Mills, Lowell Wallace, Tamika Hodge, Preeta Douglas, Jean Joseph, Samantha Claxton, Calvin Greene, and Keith Pemberton.

Prime Minister Drew and Commissioner Sutton both commended the promoted officers for their commitment to duty, their years of service, and their continued contribution to the maintenance of public safety and national security. They emphasized that the advancement of these officers should serve as an inspiration to other members of the Police Force to continue striving for excellence, discipline, and professionalism.

The promotions reflect the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force’s ongoing commitment to recognizing excellence, rewarding merit, and developing strong leadership within its ranks.

The advancement of the 30 officers is expected to further strengthen the Force’s operational capacity, enhance community policing, and support ongoing efforts to uphold law and order throughout the Federation.

Officials noted that strong, disciplined, and motivated leadership remains essential as the Police Force continues its work to protect citizens, build public confidence, and respond to the evolving security needs of St. Kitts and Nevis.