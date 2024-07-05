Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Announces New Connectivity With St. Kitts Via Sunrise Airways

###Friday, July 5, 2024** *by SLTA*The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has unveiled exciting news for travelers seeking enhanced connectivity in the Caribbean. Starting July 8, 2024, Sunrise Airways will inaugurate a same-day service between St. Kitts and Saint Lucia, marking a significant milestone in regional travel.Announced during a joint marketing initiative at the St. Kitts Music Festival, the new service underscores a collaborative effort between SLTA and Sunrise Airways to bolster tourism and economic ties between the islands. Commencing with flights departing from Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB) to George F.L. Charles Airport, the service will initially operate five days a week before transitioning to daily flights from July 15.A standout feature of the route includes a brief 20-minute stopover in Antigua, designed to streamline journeys and offer passengers a seamless travel experience. This strategic enhancement not only caters to leisure travelers but also aims to facilitate business exchanges, positioning Saint Lucia as a pivotal hub within the Eastern Caribbean.Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information, expressed enthusiasm for the new route, emphasizing its role in promoting cultural exchange and economic growth between the islands. “This initiative with Sunrise Airways strengthens our regional partnerships and showcases Saint Lucia’s allure as a premier travel destination,” he remarked.The initiative also underscores Saint Lucia’s commitment to collaboration with regional bodies such as the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and the OECS Commission, further enhancing integration within the Eastern Caribbean region.With expectations high for increased visitor numbers and enhanced travel flexibility, the SLTA and Sunrise Airways eagerly anticipate welcoming travelers aboard this new route. Together, they look forward to showcasing the rich diversity and unique experiences that Saint Lucia offers, reinforcing its status as a top destination in the Caribbean.For travelers seeking seamless connectivity and unforgettable experiences, Saint Lucia’s partnership with Sunrise Airways promises a gateway to discover the vibrant culture, natural beauty, and warm hospitality that define the island nation.This new service marks a milestone in regional travel, promising mutual benefits for both Saint Lucia and St. Kitts, and setting the stage for continued growth and collaboration in the Caribbean tourism sector.