

London, April 7, 2025 – Trade between St. Kitts and Nevis and the United Kingdom has taken a jaw-dropping nosedive, plummeting by a staggering 62.5% in just one year — but in a shocking twist, St. Kitts and Nevis is investing more money in the UK than ever before.

According to the latest UK Trade and Investment Factsheet released today, total trade in goods and services between the two nations stood at just £15 million in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2024 — a massive £25 million drop compared to the same period ending Q3 2023.

The numbers reveal a major imbalance:

UK exports to St. Kitts and Nevis fell to £14 million , a 48.1% drop.

, a 48.1% drop. UK imports from St. Kitts and Nevis all but disappeared, crashing to just £1 million, a 92.3% decline.

St. Kitts and Nevis now ranks as the UK’s joint 197th largest trading partner, accounting for less than 0.1% of Britain’s total trade portfolio.

But while trade is tanking, foreign direct investment (FDI) flows tell a different story.

In a surprising turn, St. Kitts and Nevis increased its FDI into the UK to £42 million in 2023 — a jump of £7 million from 2022. That’s an eye-opening 19.4% increase, despite the downturn in trade.

Meanwhile, UK investment in St. Kitts and Nevis sharply contracted, falling 41.6% to just £1 million, highlighting what analysts are calling a “one-way investment surge.”

The contrasting figures have ignited debate among Caribbean economists and political observers, with some suggesting that St. Kitts and Nevis is becoming more of an investor nation than a trading partner when it comes to its relationship with Britain.

With the UK’s next factsheet scheduled for May 2, 2025, stakeholders on both sides will be closely watching to see whether the trend continues — and what it might mean for future trade agreements, diplomatic relations, and regional economic strategies.

As the numbers unfold, one thing is clear: the trade winds between Basseterre and London have shifted — and dramatically so.