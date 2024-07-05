National Hurricane Beryl Relief Supplies Drive 2024 for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada

Basseterre, July 5, 2024 — In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has launched a National Hurricane Beryl Relief Supplies Drive to support St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada. NEMA is calling on the public, partners, and stakeholders to contribute essential items as specified by the affected countries.

Needs List for St. Vincent and the Grenadines:

Cots & sleeping blankets

Pillows

Batteries & battery packs

Hygiene kits for women, men, and children

Toiletries

First aid kits

Children’s diapers & wipes

Adult diapers

5-gallon jerry cans (water)

Collapsible water bladders

Flashlights (battery/solar)

Mattresses (single/double)

Rope

Shovels

Rakes

The relief drive begins today, July 5, and will continue until July 19, 2024. All contributions must adhere strictly to the needs list provided by the affected states. Items not aligned with the list will not be accepted.

Guidelines for Package Delivery/Drop Off:

Properly package all items in boxes or suitable packaging material. Drop off contributions at the NEMA Warehouse, located at Limekiln Development, adjacent to the Antioch Baptist Church. Drop off hours are Monday to Friday, from 9 AM to 3 PM. Label packages using the acronyms GND for Grenada and SVG for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Do not seal packages until a receiving officer has verified the contents to ensure compliance. Deliverers must provide their name, contact information, and the number of packages to the receiving officer. Contributions must be directed to the governments of the intended states. Personal or individual contributions to other parties will not be accepted. Monetary contributions will not be accepted at NEMA. Banking information for donations will be provided. Ensure no damaged or expired items are donated.

For any questions or concerns, please contact NEMA at 466-5100 or email nema@gov.kn.

NEMA appreciates the public’s support and adherence to these guidelines. Let’s come together and demonstrate our solidarity with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada in this time of need.