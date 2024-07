Unforgettable Summer Experiences for Kids: Explore the 2024 Summer Camp Calendar in St. Kitts

Are you looking for an unforgettable summer experience for your kids? Check out these amazing camps happening this summer! From adventure and sports to arts and science, there’s something for everyone.

For more details and to register, please refer to the contact numbers and registration information included on the flyer.

2024 Summer Camp Calendar – St. Kitts

Fusion Arts Camp

Dates: July 29 – August 20

July 29 – August 20 Age Range: 7 to Adult

7 to Adult Time: 9 AM – 12 PM / 1 PM – 3 PM / 5 PM – 7 PM

9 AM – 12 PM / 1 PM – 3 PM / 5 PM – 7 PM Venue: Dr. William Connor Primary

Dr. William Connor Primary Cost: $50

$50 Contact: 467-1539 / 662-8239

467-1539 / 662-8239 Organizer: Department of Creative Economy

Camp Ezekiel

Dates: August 12 – 24

August 12 – 24 Age Range: 5 to 14

5 to 14 Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

9 AM – 3 PM Venue: Mt. Carmel, Bourryeau

Mt. Carmel, Bourryeau Cost: Free

Free Contact: 762-4906

762-4906 Organizer: Malvie James

Vacation Bible School

Dates: July 22 – 26

July 22 – 26 Age Range: 3 and up

3 and up Time: 9 AM – 12 PM

9 AM – 12 PM Venue: Antioch Baptist Church

Antioch Baptist Church Cost: Free

Free Contact: 465-2740

465-2740 Organizer: Antioch Baptist Church

Braiding Summer Camp

Dates: July 15 – August 23

July 15 – August 23 Age Range: 5 to 13

5 to 13 Time: 9 AM – 12 PM

9 AM – 12 PM Venue: Farms Project, Sandy Point

Farms Project, Sandy Point Cost: $300

$300 Contact: 664-1273

664-1273 Organizer: JaHair Salon

Love Your Selfie – Youth Retreat

Dates: August 11 – 13

August 11 – 13 Age Range: 11 to 17

11 to 17 Time: 9 AM – 3:30 PM

9 AM – 3:30 PM Venue: St. Peters Community Centre

St. Peters Community Centre Cost: $125

$125 Contact: 669-1983

669-1983 Organizer: Silence No More

Skill Safari – Explore, Learn, Thrive!

Dates: August 7 – 16

August 7 – 16 Age Range: 5 to 17

5 to 17 Time: 9 AM – 12 PM / 9 AM – 3 PM / 9 AM – 1 PM

9 AM – 12 PM / 9 AM – 3 PM / 9 AM – 1 PM Venue: Tyrell Williams Primary

Tyrell Williams Primary Cost: $100

$100 Contact: 662-3622

662-3622 Organizer: Probation & Child Protection Services

Generative AI & Python Camp

Dates: July 15 – August 13

July 15 – August 13 Age Range: 13 to 17

13 to 17 Time: 9 AM – 3:30 PM

9 AM – 3:30 PM Venue: CUNA Conference Centre

CUNA Conference Centre Cost: Free

Free Contact: 662-2008

662-2008 Organizer: Inland Revenue, ECCB & Partners

Summer Swim Camp

Dates: July 15 – 26

July 15 – 26 Age Range: 5 and up

5 and up Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

9 AM – 3 PM Venue: Paradise Inn/Road, Conaree

Paradise Inn/Road, Conaree Cost: $200

$200 Contact: 662-7151 / 669-0673

662-7151 / 669-0673 Organizer: Paradise Inn Swimming Academy

IKON Roots and Culture Camp

Dates: July 15 – 26

July 15 – 26 Age Range: 5 to 13

5 to 13 Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

9 AM – 3 PM Venue: Dr. William Connor Primary

Dr. William Connor Primary Cost: $20

$20 Contact: 765-6718

765-6718 Organizer: Constituency #3 Labour Branch

Summer Kids Camp Dates: August 12 – 16

August 12 – 16 Age Range: 3 to 12

3 to 12 Time: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

8:30 AM – 4:30 PM Venue: Fortlands, Basseterre

Fortlands, Basseterre Cost: $200 weekly

$200 weekly Contact: 660-7169

660-7169 Organizer: Diligent Hands Montessori Academy Kids Summer Day Camp Dates: July 1 – August 23

July 1 – August 23 Age Range: 3 to 14

3 to 14 Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

9 AM – 3 PM Venue: Basseterre High School

Basseterre High School Cost: $200 reg. & $100 weekly

$200 reg. & $100 weekly Contact: 665-8601

665-8601 Organizer: Aplus Solutionz Emotional Intelligence Camp Dates: July 4 – August 12

July 4 – August 12 Age Range: 5 to 12

5 to 12 Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

9 AM – 3 PM Venue: St. Peters Community Centre

St. Peters Community Centre Cost: $100

$100 Contact: 465-2384

465-2384 Organizer: New Focus Library Summer Camp Dates: July 15 – 25

July 15 – 25 Age Range: 5 to 12

5 to 12 Time: 9 AM – 12 PM

9 AM – 12 PM Venue: Irish Town Primary School

Irish Town Primary School Cost: $200 – $250

$200 – $250 Contact: 765-7202

765-7202 Organizer: Charles A. Halbert Public Library Kids Aquatics Camp Dates: July 15 – 19

July 15 – 19 Age Range: 5 to 17

5 to 17 Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

9 AM – 3 PM Venue: Frigate Bay

Frigate Bay Cost: $200 – $250

$200 – $250 Contact: 765-7202

765-7202 Organizer: SK Yacht Club Kids Summer Sail Adventure Camp Dates: July 8 – 12

July 8 – 12 Age Range: 6 to 17

6 to 17 Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

9 AM – 3 PM Venue: Frigate Bay

Frigate Bay Cost: $175 weekly

$175 weekly Contact: 766-1532

766-1532 Organizer: SK Yacht Club Kids Summer Camp Dates: July 8 – 26

July 8 – 26 Age Range: 7 to 12

7 to 12 Time: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

8:30 AM – 4:30 PM Venue: Ponds Estate Housing

Ponds Estate Housing Cost: $575

$575 Contact: 668-6713

668-6713 Organizer: Bloommm Creative Immersion Summer Camp Dates: July 15 – 26

July 15 – 26 Age Range: 8 to 17

8 to 17 Time: 9 AM – 3:30 PM

9 AM – 3:30 PM Venue: Shadwell Great House

Shadwell Great House Cost: $350

$350 Contact: 663-0429

663-0429 Organizer: Sugar Town Organics Good Vibes Summer Camp Dates: July 15 – 26

July 15 – 26 Age Range: 5 to 11

5 to 11 Time: 8:30 AM – 4 PM

8:30 AM – 4 PM Venue: Lime Kiln Commercial Development

Lime Kiln Commercial Development Cost: $25

$25 Contact: 665-0222

665-0222 Organizer: Aaliyah Arthurton Future Leaders Summer Camp Dates: July 29 – August 2

July 29 – August 2 Age Range: 5 to 12

5 to 12 Time: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

8:30 AM – 4:30 PM Venue: McKnight Community Centre

McKnight Community Centre Cost: $75

$75 Contact: 764-7702

764-7702 Organizer: Central Basseterre Labour Branch Self Defense Summer Camp Dates: July 8 – 19

July 8 – 19 Age Range: 12 and up

12 and up Time: 9 AM – 1 PM

9 AM – 1 PM Venue: Victoria Road Community Centre

Victoria Road Community Centre Cost: $25 weekly

$25 weekly Contact: 662-9949

662-9949 Organizer: Karate Federation Sports Summer Camp Dates: July 15 – 26

July 15 – 26 Age Range: 5 to 16

5 to 16 Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

9 AM – 3 PM Venue: Saddlers and Basseterre

Saddlers and Basseterre Cost: $100

$100 Contact: 662-6054

662-6054 Organizer: Department of Sports Summer Residential Camp Dates: July 14 – 28

July 14 – 28 Age Range: 8 to 16

8 to 16 Time: Residential

Residential Venue: Beach Allen Primary

Beach Allen Primary Cost: $50

$50 Contact: See flyer

See flyer Organizer: Department of Youth MPWR Dates: July 15 – 19

July 15 – 19 Age Range: 6 to 16

6 to 16 Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

9 AM – 3 PM Venue: Newtown Play Field

Newtown Play Field Cost: $200 – $250

$200 – $250 Contact: 668-5122

668-5122 Organizer: PEEK Girls Football Camp Dates: July 15 – 26

July 15 – 26 Age Range: 5 to 12

5 to 12 Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

9 AM – 3 PM Venue: St. Pauls’ Primary School

St. Pauls’ Primary School Cost: $85.00

$85.00 Contact: 669-5065

669-5065 Organizer: SKN Robotics Association RoboMindset Summer Camp Dates: July 29 – August 2

July 29 – August 2 Age Range: 13 to 17

13 to 17 Time: 9 AM – 3:30 PM

9 AM – 3:30 PM Venue: CFBC

CFBC Cost: $100 reg. & $175 weekly

$100 reg. & $175 weekly Contact: 663-2353

663-2353 Organizer: SK Premier Camp Planners Clamp Down on Pollution Dates: July 22 – 26

July 22 – 26 Age Range: 5 to 16

5 to 16 Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

9 AM – 3 PM Venue: Shadwell Garden Development

Shadwell Garden Development Cost: $25

$25 Contact: 664-2342

664-2342 Organizer: St. Peters Anglican Church Island Explorers Dates: August 12 – 16

August 12 – 16 Age Range: 4 to 12

4 to 12 Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

9 AM – 3 PM Venue: Saddlers’ Primary School

Saddlers’ Primary School Cost: $25 reg. & $150

$25 reg. & $150 Contact: 766-3145

766-3145 Organizer: Island Explorers Top Tier Summer Camp Dates: August 7 – 16

August 7 – 16 Age Range: 8 to 14

8 to 14 Time: 9 AM – 3:30 PM

9 AM – 3:30 PM Venue: To be confirmed

To be confirmed Cost: $2999

$2999 Contact: 663-3188

663-3188 Organizer: Inside & In Sight Publishing French Summer Camp Dates: August 12 – 16

August 12 – 16 Age Range: 5 to 13

5 to 13 Time: 9 AM – 4 PM

9 AM – 4 PM Venue: Saddlers

Saddlers Cost: $25 reg. & $125 weekly

$25 reg. & $125 weekly Contact: 663-5573

663-5573 Organizer: Alliance Francaise Camp Awe Dates: July 29 – August 2

July 29 – August 2 Age Range: 13 to 17

13 to 17 Time: 9 AM – 1 PM

9 AM – 1 PM Venue: St. Johnston Community Centre

St. Johnston Community Centre Cost: $35 per day

$35 per day Contact: 762-6135

762-6135 Organizer: Ge’s Gift Baskets Creative Arts Edition Dates: July 15 – 19

July 15 – 19 Age Range: 5 to 12

5 to 12 Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

9 AM – 3 PM Venue: St. Peters Anglican Church Hall

St. Peters Anglican Church Hall Cost: $50 reg. & $250

$50 reg. & $250 Contact: 669-6578

669-6578 Organizer: RoboMindset Summer Camp

Don’t miss out on these incredible opportunities for your children to learn, grow, and have fun this summer!