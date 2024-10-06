SAINT LUCIA KINGS CLAIM CPL TITLE AFTER GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS FALL SHORT!

In a dramatic showdown at the Providence Stadium, the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ hopes were dashed as they posted a modest total of 138 in the final of the Caribbean Premier League 2024. Despite a valiant effort with the ball, the Warriors couldn’t stop the Saint Lucia Kings from lifting the CPL title for the first time, thanks to standout performances from Aaron Jones and Roston Chase.

The match unfolded on a sluggish wicket that made batting a daunting task. The Kings struggled to find their rhythm early on, with Chase initially stalled at 14 runs off 15 balls. But as pressure mounted, he unleashed a flurry of boundaries, finishing with a blistering 39 not out from just 22 deliveries. Jones, too, had a slow start, managing just 10 runs off 19 balls before finding his groove. He ended the match unbeaten with 48 runs off 31 balls, striking crucial blows in the death overs.

The Kings’ 88-run partnership between Jones and Chase was pivotal, as they transformed the innings from a precarious position into a triumphant chase, completing their target in just 18.1 overs. The Kings reached the finish line with confidence, striking a total of 4 fours and 6 sixes in their partnership, demonstrating both poise and power.

The Amazon Warriors began their innings poorly, losing their aggressive opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz without scoring in the first over. Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer offered brief resistance, but the Kings’ bowlers kept them in check, restricting the Warriors to a mere 27 runs in the powerplay. Despite a few late fireworks from Dwaine Pretorius and Romario Shepherd, the Warriors could only muster 138 runs, a total deemed insufficient against a determined Kings side.

The Kings had their share of early struggles, finding themselves at 51/4 after 10 overs. Faf du Plessis and Johnson Charles managed to score a few boundaries, but the loss of key wickets left the Kings in a precarious position. However, Jones and Chase turned the tide with their explosive partnership, showcasing resilience and skill to chase down the target.

As the final moments unfolded, the tension was palpable. Jones was nearly dismissed leg before wicket but successfully reviewed the decision, keeping the Kings’ hopes alive. The winning run ultimately came via a wide from Imran Tahir, sealing the victory and sparking jubilant celebrations among the Kings’ players and supporters.

In the end, the Saint Lucia Kings triumphed, lifting the CPL trophy and marking a historic moment for the franchise. The Amazon Warriors, despite their brave efforts, will have to regroup and rethink their strategy for next season.

Brief Scores:

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 138/8 in 20 overs (Dwaine Pretorius 25, Shai Hope 22; Noor Ahmad 3-19, Matthew Forde 1-11)

Saint Lucia Kings: 139/4 in 18.1 overs (Aaron Jones 48, Roston Chase 39; Kevin Sinclair 1-5, Dwaine Pretorius 1-25)

Result: Saint Lucia Kings won by 6 wickets.