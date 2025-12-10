SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS: A MICRO-ECONOMY WITH MACRO VULNERABILITIES

In 2023, Saint Kitts and Nevis ranked 186th out of 195 countries globally in terms of GDP, recording a national output of just US$1.06 billion—a stark reminder of both the scale and fragility of the Federation’s economic structure. Yet paradoxically, the country placed a relatively strong 55th globally in GDP per capita, underscoring a deep structural contradiction: moderate personal income levels supported by an extremely narrow productive base.

More troubling is the Federation’s trade position. Saint Kitts and Nevis ranked a distant 198th out of 226 economies in total exports, highlighting an export sector that remains shallow, concentrated, and highly exposed to external shocks. In 2023, the top export was recreational boats (US$38.8 million)—a luxury, non-essential product—followed by measuring instruments, scrap vessels, electrical transformers, and beer. This export profile signals limited industrial diversification and low-value manufacturing depth.

Even more revealing are the export destinations. The largest export market was Malta (US$37.8 million), followed by the United States (US$16.4 million), Turkey, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Guyana. This concentration exposes the country to severe external demand volatility.

On the import side, the picture is even more sobering. Saint Kitts and Nevis imported US$41.7 million in refined petroleum, US$34.3 million in recreational boats, and nearly US$15 million in vehicles, alongside jewellery and poultry meat. The United States dominates imports at US$159 million, dwarfing all other trading partners combined.

The strategic problem is undeniable: the Federation imports far more essential goods than it exports high-value ones, locking the country into a cycle of foreign exchange outflows, chronic trade imbalance, and dependency on non-trade revenues such as tourism and Citizenship by Investment inflows.

The numbers expose a hard truth: Saint Kitts and Nevis is not economically weak—it is structurally exposed. Until decisive policy shifts drive domestic production, export diversification, food security, and energy resilience, the nation’s prosperity will remain dangerously dependent on forces well beyond its control.

SAINT KITTS & NEVIS — 2023 TRADE & ECONOMIC SNAPSHOT

A Visual Infographic Breakdown

ECONOMY OVERVIEW (2023)

Global GDP Rank: 186 / 195

186 / 195 GDP Size: US$1.06 Billion

GDP Per Capita Rank: 55 / 196

55 / 196 Economic Structure: High per-capita income but extremely narrow production base.

TOP EXPORTS

Total Export Rank: 198 / 226

1. Recreational Boats — US$38.8M

2. Measuring Instruments — US$7.52M

3. Scrap Vessels — US$5.09M

4. Electrical Transformers — US$4.02M

5. Beer — US$3.79M

Insight: Exports are heavily concentrated in low-volume, high-price niche goods, leaving the economy vulnerable to external demand shifts.

MAIN EXPORT DESTINATIONS

Malta — US$37.8M

United States — US$16.4M

Turkey — US$5.09M

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines — US$3.57M

Guyana — US$2.04M

Insight: Export markets are highly concentrated, especially in Malta and the U.S., amplifying volatility risk.

TOP IMPORTS

1. Refined Petroleum — US$41.7M

2. Recreational Boats — US$34.3M

3. Cars — US$14.9M

4. Jewellery — US$10.2M

5. Poultry Meat — US$7.73M

Insight: Heavy import dependence—especially on fuel, vehicles, and food—drives cost of living upward and drains foreign exchange.

MAIN IMPORT PARTNERS

United States — US$159M

Italy — US$33.4M

China — US$25.2M

Japan — US$7.34M

United Kingdom — US$7.25M

Insight: The U.S. overwhelmingly dominates import flows, shaping local pricing and supply chains.

STRATEGIC TAKEAWAYS