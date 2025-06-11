LEST WE FORGET OUR LIVING LEGENDS: STARSHIELD & ELLIE MATT DESERVE MORE THAN SILENCE



A Non-Political Wake-Up Call to the Soul of the Nation

In every great nation, there are cultural giants—men and women whose voices, songs, and stories become the heartbeat of a people. In St. Kitts and Nevis, two names stand tall among them: King Ellie Matt and Starshield.

But today, as both men face serious medical challenges, the silence surrounding them is deafening. This is not a political jab. This is a cry from the conscience of a country.

Ellie Matt—born Elston Nero, Calypso King eleven times over, global ambassador of Kittitian culture, creator of the anthem-like “I Love St. Kitts-Viva”—now receives dialysis twice weekly and resides in a nursing home in Miami. His wish? Simply to come home and spend his remaining years in the land he so passionately sang about.

Starshield—composer, performer, producer, and cultural mastermind—has toured three continents, topped international charts, and gifted us with classics like “Mental Slavery” and “Sweatin’ Soca”. Today, he sits quietly in Sandy Point, blind and diabetic, his contributions slowly fading from public memory.

How did we let this happen?

We post tributes during Carnival. We sing their songs at parades. We quote their lyrics with pride. But when our legends need us the most—we vanish.

This is not about handouts.

This is about honour.

This is about gratitude.

This is about the soul of a nation and the price of forgetting those who built its cultural foundation.

They gave us joy. They gave us pride.

They gave us identity.

And now, in their most vulnerable moments, we owe them more than applause.

We owe them action.

The government must lead, but the people must care. The cultural ministries, music associations, tourism boards, and every proud Kittitian and Nevisian have a part to play in ensuring that Ellie Matt and Starshield do not wither into the shadows of neglect.

We must celebrate them while they are alive—not with statues, but with support.

Not just with praise, but with presence.

This is not politics. This is patriotism.

Let us rise to the moment. Let us honour the men who sang for us, lifted us, and carried us—note by note—into greatness.

#RespectOurLegends #EllieMatt #Starshield #CulturalIcons #KittitianRoyalty #DoBetterSKN #HonorThemNow #SocaKings #LivingLegends