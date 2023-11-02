Saddlers Secondary Erupts in Protest Demanding Safety Measures After Terrifying Gun Incident

In a shocking turn of events, teachers, students, and parents at Saddlers Secondary have taken to the streets in a massive protest, demanding immediate action regarding their safety. Just a day after a student was caught entering the premises with a firearm, prompting police intervention and the discovery of multiple weapons, tensions are at an all-time high.

Teachers initiated a midday protest on Wednesday, effectively halting school activities, and urgently called for Minister of Education Hon Geoffrey Hanley and PS Lisa Pistana to address their concerns. Disappointingly, no officials were present. Today, the demonstration escalated to an unprecedented scale, with teachers and students alike vehemently urging the Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister, along with the Permanent Secretary, to convene and tackle the pressing safety issues plaguing the institution. The entire community anxiously awaits a resolution to this alarming crisis.