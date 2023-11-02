Prime Minister Pierre’s Bold Initiative: Empowering the Vulnerable with the Distress Support Fund

In a resounding display of compassion and commitment to the marginalized, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre leads a government that places the welfare of society’s most vulnerable at the forefront. Upon assuming office in 2021, Prime Minister Pierre swiftly reinstated the indispensable Distress Support Fund, providing a lifeline for impoverished and low-income households grappling with the aftermath of natural or man-made disasters.

This year, the Government of Saint Lucia secured a monumental $1,000,000 from the Republic of China (Taiwan) for the Distress Support Fund, a testament to their unwavering dedication to aiding struggling households in their pursuit of recovery and normalcy in times of despair.

Under Prime Minister Pierre’s stewardship, allocations to the Distress Support Fund have surged from $300,000 in 2013/14 to $450,000 in 2015/16, culminating in a monumental $1,000,000 for the fiscal year 2023/24. This bold initiative signifies a beacon of hope for those in dire need, showcasing a government that stands firmly behind its promise to uplift the most vulnerable members of society.