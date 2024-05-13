St.Kitts and Nevis’ Former Deloitte Global CIO Larry Quinlan Delivers Inspiring Keynote Address at Florida Memorial University Commencement







St. Kitts and Nevis national Larry Quinlan, retired Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Deloitte Global, took center stage as the distinguished keynote speaker at Florida Memorial University’s commencement ceremony. Hosted under the theme “Excellence: Our Standard, Our Legacy,” the event was a celebration of academic achievement and the culmination of years of hard work for graduating students.

Quinlan’s address captivated the audience with insights gleaned from his illustrious career spanning over 35 years in driving innovation and business transformation initiatives across Fortune 500 companies and high-growth technology organizations. As the former Global CIO of Deloitte, Quinlan’s responsibilities included overseeing technology strategy and operations for the $45 billion professional services firm, leading a team of over 10,000 IT professionals in 175 countries.

Renowned for his strategic acumen and deep understanding of emerging technologies, Quinlan’s presence as the keynote speaker underscored the university’s commitment to providing graduates with inspiring role models and industry leaders. His extensive experience advising Fortune 500 boards and CEOs, coupled with his current roles on the boards of companies like ServiceNow and Jones Lang LaSalle, further highlighted the significance of his insights for the graduating class.

Quinlan’s address served as a fitting conclusion to the commencement ceremony, leaving attendees inspired and equipped with valuable insights as they embarked on their respective journeys beyond academia.