Global Gallivanting: Minister Duggins Off Island again !Sparks Controversy with Taiwan Trip, Setting New Records for Overseas Travel

Amid mounting scrutiny over his extensive overseas travel, St. Kitts and Nevis Minister Samal Duggins finds himself at the center of yet another international excursion. This time, Duggins is part of a delegation from Taiwan’s allies in Latin America and the Caribbean, receiving what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan describes as a warm welcome from both the government and the people of Taiwan.

The delegation, consisting of seven ministers from Belize, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, along with members of the Formosa Club chapter in the region, arrived on October 30th. During their five-day stay, they are set to engage in a series of high-level meetings and cultural exchanges to deepen their understanding of Taiwan’s societal and cultural dynamics.

Critics have noted that this latest excursion comes without an official release or announcement from Minister Duggins or his Ministry, suggesting a possible shift in approach in response to the backlash surrounding his frequent travels. Duggins’ travel log, which includes approximately 30 trips since August 2022 to destinations spanning the globe, continues to be a subject of intense debate.