Toni Nisbett Makes History for St. Kitts & Nevis, Claims Victory at Roger Boyce Fitness World Cup 2024



In a momentous triumph for St. Kitts & Nevis, Toni Nisbett emerged victorious at the Roger Boyce Fitness World Cup 2024, held in Barbados on May 11th. Representing her country with pride, Nisbett secured 1st place in the women’s bikini fitness category up to 164 cm, showcasing her dedication, talent, and perseverance on the international stage.

Competing against a field of highly skilled athletes from around the world, including Barbados, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Suriname, and the Bahamas, Nisbett’s stellar performance stood out, earning her not only the top spot in her category but also the prestigious overall bikini fitness title. Defeating competitors from Barbados, Grenada, Venezuela, and Mexico, Nisbett’s achievement highlights her exceptional skill and determination.

In a historic moment for St. Kitts & Nevis, Nisbett was also awarded the IFBB Elite Pro Card, marking her as a professional bodybuilder. This significant milestone cements her status as a trailblazer in the sport of bodybuilding, making her the first professional athlete from St. Kitts & Nevis in this field.

Nisbett’s remarkable success extends beyond her own achievements. Her son, also a pioneer in professional sports, has made waves as the first representative of St. Kitts & Nevis in international swimming events, further showcasing the family’s dedication to excellence and athletic prowess.

As Nisbett continues to inspire and pave the way for future generations of athletes, her victory serves as a testament to the talent and potential of athletes from St. Kitts & Nevis on the global stage.