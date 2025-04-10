S.L. HORSFORD & CO. LTD STAGES SPECTACULAR 150TH ANNIVERSARY GALA UNDER THE THEME “BRIDGING GENERATIONS – 150 YEARS OF SHARED PROGRESS!”

Basseterre, St. Kitts (April 2025) — With elegance, emotion and electrifying entertainment, S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. marked its incredible 150-year milestone with a breathtaking anniversary gala under the powerful theme “Bridging Generations – 150 Years of Shared Progress!”

Hosted at a venue transformed into a timeless tribute to the company’s remarkable legacy, the event kicked off with steelpan music and welcome drinks, serenading guests into a celebration like no other.

DJ Flames delivered a stirring instrumental rendition of the National Anthem, followed by a heartfelt prayer from Kasia Walters, and warm welcome remarks by Sherolyn David.

A powerful video presentation chronicled the company’s inspiring history—from its humble beginnings in 1875 to its transformation into one of the Federation’s most trusted business empires. The evening’s theme echoed through every moment, reminding all present that S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. is more than a business—it is a bridge across time.

Laurenn Barry delivered a soulful tribute in song before the night’s featured address by Executive Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Anthony Kelsick, who reflected on the company’s resilience and future-driven vision.

“Tonight, we honour every generation that built this company, every customer that trusted us, and every employee who stood with us. Horsford’s is not just a company. It is a legacy. And the journey continues,” said Mr. Kelsick.

One of the most emotional moments came during a moving video tribute to the late Mr. Rupert Tyrell, one of the company’s most dedicated and beloved stalwarts.

More than 18 long-serving staff members were recognized for their 30+ years of service, including:

Ira Greene, Kirk Flemming & Sharon De Silva – 44 years each

– 44 years each Anthony Kelsick – 43 years

– 43 years Denise Baptist – 36 years

– 36 years Others celebrated included Natasha Caines, Yvonne Forbes-Smith, Celeste Nisbett, Raul Lake, Odessa Lawrence-Khan and many more who shaped the Horsford story.

Awards were presented by the Board of Directors, and the evening concluded with a heartfelt toast by Andrew Kelsick, encapsulating the gratitude, pride, and renewed drive to carry Horsford’s legacy forward.

The night shifted gears into full celebration with an afterparty led by the sensational Greenhouse Band, while hosts Nichole Liburd and Joel McEachrane ensured a seamless and engaging experience throughout the gala.

Relive the unforgettable night!

Click below or scan the QR code to view the Facebook photo gallery:

facebook.com/share/p/1J9oQFLBX1

Watch the highlight video on YouTube:

youtu.be/UTYxVwKLxO8?si=tZWMGUiSjYQls9pT

“This gala was not just a celebration. It was a declaration. Horsford’s is here to stay—evolving, expanding, and excelling for another 150 years,” declared Group Marketing Manager Wallis Wilkin.

“We are proud of our legacy and even more excited about the future.”

#Horsford150 #BridgingGenerations #SharedProgress #LegacyOfExcellence