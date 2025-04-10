S.L. HORSFORD & CO. LTD. PREMIERES ELECTRIFYING 150TH ANNIVERSARY DOCUMENTARY—A MASTERPIECE OF HERITAGE, HUSTLE & HEART!

BRIDGING GENERATIONS – 150 YEARS OF SHARED PROGRESS!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – A sweeping tribute to 150 years of Caribbean enterprise, ambition, and legacy has arrived! S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. has proudly released its much-anticipated 150th Anniversary Documentary Video, titled “S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd: A Legacy of Enterprise”. The 12-minute cinematic production has been hailed as a powerful visual celebration of one of the most enduring and iconic companies in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

This milestone moment is anchored by the company’s anniversary theme:

—a rallying call that honours Horsford’s deep intergenerational impact and its steadfast commitment to nation-building.

Executive Producers Natalie Kelsick-Marshall and Wallis Wilkin joined creative forces with Director and Producer Dario Turner of Omni Media, and Writer Anthony Kelsick, to craft a rich and compelling narrative that takes viewers on a remarkable journey from 1875 to the present day.

From the dusty ledgers of the 19th century to the shining glass storefronts of today, the documentary chronicles how a modest trading post transformed into a diversified regional powerhouse spanning retail, insurance, building supplies, automotive services, and more. This historical tour-de-force is laced with vintage photographs, dramatic reenactments, and soul-stirring narration that bring the Horsford legacy vividly to life.

“This is not just our company’s story—it’s the story of resilience, of people, of a Federation building itself brick by brick,” declared Wallis Wilkin, Group Marketing Manager of S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. “We’re thrilled to gift this film to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, whose unwavering support has carried us through 150 phenomenal years.”

Produced with cinematic flair, the documentary showcases the contributions of generations of visionaries—from Samuel Lamentine Horsford to Burchell Marshall and William Archibald Kelsick—whose leadership propelled the company through colonial change, global conflict, industrial diversification, and modern digital transformation.

The film also celebrates the stewardship of Anthony Kelsick, the company’s current Executive Chairman and Managing Director, whose leadership continues to guide Horsford’s legacy into a bold and innovative future.

Special thanks are extended to the Horsford’s Marketing Department, including Sherema Liburd, Adelia Browne, and Anfernee Adams, whose efforts were instrumental in bringing this historic production to life. Gratitude is also extended to the St. Christopher Heritage Society for archival support.

With powerful visuals, heartfelt narration, and rich historical depth, “S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd: A Legacy of Enterprise” is more than a documentary—it is a celebration of purpose, people, and pride.

https://youtu.be/rjUJlFx6G8Q?si=flzK-_2v4jHnQv6y

