Cayman Islands Premier Ebanks to Attend 50th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting

23 February 2026, 03:54 PM

Premier the Hon. André Ebanks will travel to St Kitts and Nevis this week for the Fiftieth (50th) Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). The high‑level summit, chaired by St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister the Hon. Dr Terrance Drew, takes place from 24–27 February under the theme “Beyond Words: Action Today for a Thriving, Sustainable CARICOM.”

As an Associate Member of CARICOM, the Cayman Islands will join regional leaders to discuss issues that closely align with the Government’s 2026–2028 Broad Outcomes, including enhanced overseas relations, trade development, food security and climate resiliency. Premier Ebanks says that building a stronger, fairer Cayman requires being a modern, innovative country that works in partnership with the people of these Islands, international stakeholders and regional neighbours with whom Cayman shares deep historical ties, rich heritage and common values. He adds that, on behalf of Cayman and his NCFC colleagues, he looks forward to strengthening Caribbean bonds of fellowship and expanding economic opportunities for the benefit of people across the region.

While the Premier is attending the CARICOM meeting, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism and Trade Development, the Hon. Gary Rutty, will serve as Acting Premier, and Minister of Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, the Hon. Johany “Jay” Ebanks, will serve as Acting Deputy Premier.