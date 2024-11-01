St. Kitts and Nevis Diplomat Asha DeSuza Celebrates UN Day, Showcasing a Remarkable Career in Global Sustainable Development

New York, NY — Asha DeSuza, a distinguished diplomat from St. Kitts and Nevis, celebrated United Nations Day with an inspiring reflection on her journey and her pivotal role in global sustainable development. As the Team Leader for Sustainable Development in the Office of the President of the United Nations General Assembly’s 79th session, DeSuza leads a team of advisors dedicated to advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Reflecting on her extensive career, DeSuza shared her pride in the impact she has made over seven years with the United Nations, contributing to multilateral discussions and policy shaping in areas such as global health, human rights, social development, and international law. “Such a special United Nations Day!” she wrote. “Having spent seven years making contributions on the floor of the General Assembly, I now have the privilege to make a greater contribution to the organization.”

In her current role, DeSuza has been instrumental in guiding the UN’s efforts to achieve sustainable development. She emphasized the importance of the recent adoption of the “Pact for the Future,” a framework designed to accelerate progress on the SDGs as the 2030 deadline approaches. DeSuza expressed confidence in the organization’s commitment to eradicating poverty, addressing climate change, promoting equality, and fostering global peace.

“I am confident that we will continue to strive to make the UN fit for purpose — fit for eradicating poverty, tackling climate change, reducing inequality, providing humanitarian assistance, promoting peace and security, and the rule of law, ultimately creating a sustainable world for everyone, everywhere,” DeSuza stated.

DeSuza’s distinguished academic background and leadership experience further highlight her dedication to sustainable development. She holds a Master’s degree in International Political Economy from the University of Kent’s Brussels School of International Studies and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of the West Indies, where she demonstrated her commitment to youth leadership and empowerment.

Her journey as a diplomat has included roles such as Senior Foreign Service Officer at the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, where she specialized in humanitarian and cultural affairs. Her focus on small island developing states (SIDS), least developed countries (LDCs), and landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) remains a central theme in her work, advocating for these communities on the global stage.

With a vision for a brighter future and commitment to the UN’s ideals, DeSuza looks forward to the organization’s 80th anniversary with hope. “Happy United Nations Day!” she concluded. “I am looking forward to the UN’s 80th birthday, with hopes that my optimism was not in vain.”