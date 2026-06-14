JAHZARA CLAXTON HELPS WEST INDIES WOMEN STUN DEFENDING CHAMPIONS NEW ZEALAND IN WORLD CUP THRILLER

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND, June 14, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis has another proud cricket moment to celebrate as rising Kittitian star Jahzara Claxton played a key role in the West Indies Women’s sensational seven-wicket victory over defending champions New Zealand in their opening ICC Women’s T20 World Cup clash.

In a dramatic finish at Southampton, West Indies chased down New Zealand’s 162/6, reaching 163/3 with just one ball to spare in a match that immediately sent a strong message across the tournament.

Claxton, one of the Federation’s brightest young sporting talents, was at the crease in the final over as the Maroon Warriors completed the memorable run chase. With scores level and tension at its highest, the winning run was secured while Claxton stood in the middle with Player of the Match Shemaine Campbelle, helping guide the West Indies over the line in one of the biggest early statements of the tournament.

The young Kittitian finished unbeaten and shared in a vital late partnership with Campbelle, whose brilliant unbeaten 90 powered the West Indies to victory against the reigning world champions.

Claxton also made her presence felt in the field, pulling off a stunning catch to dismiss the dangerous Sophie Devine — a major moment in helping restrict New Zealand and keep the West Indies in the contest.

The St. Kitts Cricket Association hailed Claxton’s contribution, declaring: “With the scores level and just one ball remaining, Claxton was at the crease when the winning run was secured, helping the Maroon Warriors complete a memorable chase against the defending champions.”

The Association added proudly: “Congratulations, Jahzara!”

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Claxton’s performance represents more than just a strong individual contribution. It is another sign that the Federation continues to produce athletes capable of standing tall on the world stage.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews also contributed an important 48, while Aaliyah Alleyne starred with the ball, taking four wickets as the Caribbean side kept New Zealand within reach before Campbelle’s match-winning heroics sealed the famous result.

The victory gave the West Indies Women a dream start to their World Cup campaign and delivered a powerful reminder of the depth, fight, and talent within Caribbean women’s cricket.

For Jahzara Claxton, it was a proud moment in maroon — and for St. Kitts and Nevis, another reason to celebrate one of its own shining under the global spotlight.