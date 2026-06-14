ST. KITTS-NEVIS ROOTED KYA CROOKE BAGS NCAA BRONZE, MAKES HISTORY WITH SPECTACULAR 1.90M HIGH JUMP CLEARANCE

Freshman Arizona Wildcat earns First-Team All-American honours as her St. Kitts heritage shines on one of America’s biggest collegiate athletics stages

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 14, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis athletics has another reason to celebrate proudly on the world stage, as St. Kitts-Nevis rooted high jump sensation Kya Crooke soared to a stunning 1.90 metres to secure third place at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, one of the most prestigious collegiate athletics competitions in the United States.

Crooke, a freshman standout for the University of Arizona Wildcats, delivered a magnificent performance in the women’s high jump, clearing 6 feet, 2.75 inches — a personal best — to claim the NCAA bronze medal and earn First-Team All-American honours.

“History has been made as Kya Crooke soared to a remarkable 1.90m clearance in the high jump to secure 3rd place at the NCAA Division 1 Championships,” St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics said Sunday, celebrating the young jumper’s achievement and her connection to the Federation.

Crooke’s performance was not only a personal triumph, but a proud Caribbean moment. According to sourced information, the rising star often honours her diverse heritage during competition by wearing mismatched calf sleeves — one representing the United States and one representing Saint Kitts, where her father, Dezil Val Crooke, is from.

That quiet but powerful symbol of identity has helped endear her to athletics fans in St. Kitts and Nevis, who now see her historic NCAA podium finish as another proud chapter in the Federation’s growing global sporting story.

Crooke’s climb to NCAA glory has been nothing short of exceptional. Originally from Fishers, Indiana, she established herself as one of the most gifted high school jumpers in the United States before making an immediate impact at the collegiate level with Arizona.

While attending Heritage Christian High School, Crooke became the only girl in Indiana history to clear both 6 feet in the high jump and 20 feet in the long jump. Her remarkable versatility and explosive jumping ability made her one of the most decorated young athletes in the country.

At the Indiana state championships, she stamped her name into the record books by winning the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 4.75 inches and capturing the high jump title at 6 feet, 0.25 inches, breaking long-standing state records and confirming her status as one of America’s brightest track and field prospects.

Her dominance earned her the prestigious 2024-2025 Gatorade Indiana Girls Track and Field Player of the Year award, a recognition reserved for the very best high school athletes in the United States.

Crooke has also gained valuable international experience, having represented Team USA and won a silver medal in the high jump at the Pan American U20 Championships.

Athletics runs deep in the Crooke family. Her parents, Val and Julie Crooke, founded the Soca Speed Track Club, where Kya trained and developed during her early years. That foundation helped shape the discipline, confidence, and competitive fire that now have her standing among the NCAA’s elite.

Her bronze medal at the NCAA Division I Championships marks a breakthrough moment in what is expected to be a brilliant athletics career. As a freshman, Crooke has already proven she can compete with the best in collegiate track and field, and her 1.90m clearance signals even greater heights ahead.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, her success is more than a result on a scoreboard. It is a proud reminder that the Federation’s roots continue to stretch across the globe, producing excellence in arenas far beyond its shores.

From Fishers, Indiana to Eugene, Oregon, and proudly connected to St. Kitts and Nevis, Kya Crooke has jumped into history — and the Caribbean will be watching as she continues to rise.