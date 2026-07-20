ROOTS REAWAKENED! HISTORIC DHEP WELCOMES YOUNG DIASPORA DESCENDANTS HOME TO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Inaugural programme launches a powerful new chapter of cultural reconnection, leadership development and national engagement for young Kittitians and Nevisians living abroad

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The homeland is calling—and a new generation of proud Kittitian and Nevisian descendants has answered.

History was made on Saturday, July 18, 2026, as the inaugural Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Heritage Emergence Programme—DHEP—officially began, bringing young nationals and descendants from across the diaspora home for an extraordinary journey of identity, culture, leadership and discovery.

The highly anticipated initiative represents far more than an organised visit to the twin-island Federation. It is a bold national investment in a generation whose parents, grandparents and extended families may have built lives abroad—but whose history, identity and ancestral roots remain firmly connected to Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Participants arrived in the Federation filled with excitement and anticipation, ready to walk the land of their ancestors, experience the culture firsthand and develop a deeper understanding of the country’s history, institutions, traditions and future aspirations.

Their transformative week began with an engaging orientation session, allowing the participants to meet one another, learn about the activities ahead and officially commence what is expected to be an unforgettable DHEP experience.

A ROYAL WELCOME FOR A HISTORIC HOMECOMING

The Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit, RIDU, formally welcomed the inaugural cohort with a special dinner at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on July 18.

The significance of the occasion was reflected in the distinguished national leaders attending the event, including Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis; Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta; and His Excellency Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the Board of Governors of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit.

Dame Marcella Liburd currently serves as the Federation’s first female and fifth Governor-General, while official government records identify Dr. Marcus Natta as Cabinet Secretary and Ambassador Larry Vaughan as the official attached to the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit.

His Excellency Calvin St. Juste is officially identified as Executive Chairman of the Board of Governors of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit.

Their presence delivered a powerful message: the relationship between Saint Kitts and Nevis and its global diaspora is not merely ceremonial. It is regarded as an important component of the Federation’s cultural preservation, national development and long-term future.

CONNECTING A NEW GENERATION TO ITS ANCESTRAL HOME

The week-long programme brings together young nationals and descendants between the ages of 18 and 21 for an immersive experience centred on cultural reconnection, leadership development and national engagement.

Throughout the programme, participants will explore the Federation’s heritage, interact with government officials and community leaders, visit important cultural and historical sites and gain greater insight into the development priorities shaping modern Saint Kitts and Nevis.

For some participants, the experience may represent their first extended opportunity to engage directly with the homeland of their parents or grandparents.

For others, it provides an opportunity to deepen relationships already established through family visits, community associations and diaspora organisations.

In every case, DHEP is designed to transform ancestry from something discussed in family stories into something that can be seen, heard, experienced and understood.

It allows participants to connect the names, foods, music, traditions, villages and historical experiences shared by older relatives with the living country from which those stories emerged.

MORE THAN A VISIT—A NATIONAL BRIDGE

The launch of DHEP comes at a critical moment when Caribbean nations are increasingly recognising the value of their overseas populations.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis diaspora includes professionals, entrepreneurs, students, cultural practitioners, academics and community leaders spread across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, neighbouring Caribbean territories and other parts of the world.

DHEP therefore has the potential to serve as an important bridge between the Federation and a younger diaspora generation that may one day contribute through investment, advocacy, professional expertise, cultural promotion, philanthropy or public service.

By engaging participants at the beginning of adulthood, the programme can help ensure that their connection to Saint Kitts and Nevis does not weaken with each succeeding generation.

Instead, those connections can be renewed, modernised and transformed into meaningful partnerships.

The programme also provides participants with the opportunity to understand that being part of the Kittitian and Nevisian diaspora is not simply about tracing a family tree. It is about belonging to a living national community with a proud history, a distinctive culture and an evolving role in the Caribbean and wider world.

THE HOMELAND OPENS ITS ARMS

From the moment the participants arrived, the message was unmistakable: they were not arriving as strangers—they were coming home.

DHEP offers these young men and women an opportunity to discover the resilience of their ancestors, understand the struggles and triumphs that shaped the Federation and recognise the responsibilities that accompany their heritage.

The programme may be taking place over one week, but its potential impact could stretch across generations.

Friendships formed during the experience could become future professional networks. Cultural lessons could inspire lifelong advocacy. Conversations with national and community leaders could encourage participants to become more actively involved in the Federation’s advancement.

Most importantly, the experience could help young diaspora descendants proudly declare that Saint Kitts and Nevis is not simply where their families came from—it remains an essential part of who they are.

As the inaugural participants begin their journey across the Federation, DHEP stands as a powerful declaration that distance does not erase identity, migration does not end belonging and the children of the diaspora will always have a place in the national family.

The wait is over. DHEP is here. The descendants have returned—and the homeland has opened its arms.