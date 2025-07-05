THREE GENERATIONS, ONE LEGACY: Ernest Amory Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Father Ashton and Son Charlie as New Amory Bakery & Café Opens in Frigate Bay

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 3, 2025

On the eve of the grand opening of the much-anticipated Amory Bakery & Café in Frigate Bay, renowned entrepreneur Ernest Amory took to pen and paper to deliver an emotionally charged and powerful tribute to the two men who define his legacy—his late father Ashton Amory and his rising star son Charlie Amory.

In a deeply personal reflection that has stirred hearts across the Federation, Ernest chronicles the humble, faith-fueled origins of the Amory family business, a legacy that began 76 years ago with one man’s vision and just five pounds of flour.

“A journey that began many decades ago with the humble dreams of one extraordinary man, my father, Ashton Amory…” Ernest wrote, capturing the grit, grace, and greatness of a man many describe as a pillar of God, community, and compassion.

Born in Phillip’s Village and raised in Cayon, Ashton Amory was shaped by hardship and fortified by faith. With his father absent and his mother taking on both roles, young Ashton was taught resilience, humility, and the sanctity of hard work. He grew into a man who treated his customers like family and built a business not just of bread, but of love, service, and unwavering integrity.

“He started with faith, determination, and a heart full of kindness… He believed that his customers were his business,” Ernest recalled.

Ashton’s vision flourished into what became known islandwide as Amory Bakery, originally called American Bakery, and quickly rose to become one of the Federation’s most trusted names in quality and service.

Following Ashton’s passing in 1992, Ernest and his late brother Reggie Amory carried the torch with determination and strength. Reggie, described as a man of “quiet wisdom and integrity,” sadly passed away in 2017, but his imprint remains “deeply woven into the fabric of our company and our hearts,” Ernest said.

Now, the third generation steps forward.

“Today, my son Charlie represents the third generation of Amory leadership.”

Trained in Switzerland and raised in the spirit of excellence, Charlie Amory is poised to not only maintain the family legacy—but to elevate it. With the launch of the sleek, modern Amory Bakery & Café in Frigate Bay, Charlie brings a new chapter to the brand—rooted in tradition, yet driven by innovation.

“Charlie, your mother and I are so proud of the man you’ve become… I feel confident entrusting not only our family business but the Amory legacy in your hands,” Ernest declared with unmistakable pride.

But this tribute wasn’t just for family. Ernest took a moment to speak to the young dreamers of St. Kitts and Nevis, urging them to believe, persevere, and trust God’s timing.

“To the youth of our nation, you too can achieve great things… Stay grounded in your values. Work hard. Do the right thing. And God will bless you.”

And to the loyal customers—many of whom have supported the Amory family since the early days—Ernest had just one word: Gratitude.

“You are the heart of our business, and we are eternally grateful.”

As Frigate Bay prepares to welcome this new addition to its culinary landscape, the Amory family is not just opening a bakery—they’re baking history, kneading legacy, and serving up inspiration.

From five pounds of flour to a Federation-wide empire—Amory Bakery is more than bread. It’s faith. It’s family. It’s forever.