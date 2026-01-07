ROOFLESS AND LEFT BEHIND: UPGRADED BUT STILL EXPOSED: BASKETBALL FRATERNITY DISMAYED AS “UPGRADED” GLEN ‘GHOST’ PHILLIP BASKETBALL CITY STILL EXPOSED TO THE ELEMENTS
The St. Kitts and Nevis basketball fraternity is grappling with deep disappointment and mounting frustration following confirmation that the refurbished Glen ‘Ghost’ Phillip Basketball City will not be roofed—cementing the Federation’s status as the last territory in the Leeward Islands without a covered or indoor national basketball facility.
That sobering reality became unmistakably clear during a recent tour of the upgraded venue by Minister of Sports Samal Duggins, despite earlier assurances that the iconic Victoria Road facility would be transformed into a modern basketball complex. In global basketball infrastructure, “modern” is not ambiguous: at minimum, facilities are covered. On this most basic standard, Basketball City has fallen short.
A Structural Failure With Sporting Consequences
Without a roof, the refurbished venue remains hostage to rain, extreme heat, and humidity—conditions that have long disrupted leagues, derailed training schedules, damaged equipment, and stunted athlete development. For decades, weather interruptions have been a recurring obstacle to basketball’s growth in St. Kitts and Nevis. The renovation, while visually impressive, does nothing to break that cycle.
The contrast with neighboring islands is stark and embarrassing. Antigua, Sint Maarten, Montserrat, Statia, and Anguilla all boast indoor or covered basketball facilities. St. Kitts and Nevis now stands alone—roofless, literally and figuratively.
Praise Through Disappointment
Executives of the St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA), while clearly disappointed, struck a measured tone. President Jeffers and Vice President Wendell Pemberton acknowledged that the upgrades, though falling short of expectations, were preferable to stagnation.
Their pragmatism, however, does not erase the underlying issue: a broken promise.
What Was Done—And What Wasn’t
The refurbishment scope has been extensive. It includes demolition and reconstruction of the court foundation to international standards, installation of a new drainage system, upgraded seating structures and bleachers, removal of obstructive lighting, new light installations, renovated bathrooms and dressing rooms, and expansion of the cafeteria.
During the January 6, 2026 tour, Public Works Engineer Jared Joseph briefed officials on efforts to enhance comfort and safety. Yet the most transformative element—a roof—remains conspicuously absent.
A Missed Moment
For a sport with deep grassroots support and regional relevance, this was a moment to leap forward. Instead, basketball in St. Kitts and Nevis has been left upgraded—but still exposed.
As regional competitors play year-round under cover, the question lingers: How many more years can local basketball afford to wait for shelter from the storm?
