U.S. CAPITAL LANDS IN NEVIS: US$2.5M KENNEDY FUNDING DEAL SIGNALS SURGING INVESTOR CONFIDENCE IN ISLAND REAL ESTATE

In a powerful signal of renewed international confidence in Nevisian real estate, U.S.-based private lender Kennedy Funding has closed a US$2.5 million cash-out land loan secured by a sprawling multi-property portfolio in Nevis, part of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Announced on January 6, the transaction—structured for Bush Lender LLC—marks one of the most notable land-backed financings on the island in recent years and underscores Nevis’ growing appeal to sophisticated international lenders willing to operate where traditional banks hesitate.

Land, Luxury, and Leverage

At the heart of the deal is a 63-acre estate comprising both developed and raw land assets. The crown jewel is an 8,000-square-foot custom concrete villa in the upscale Jessups Estate in the Parish of St. Thomas Parish. The luxury residence—complete with a three-car garage, private theater, fitness room, and extensive grounds—sits on more than two acres just minutes from Charlestown.

Additional collateral spans more than 60 acres across Farms Estate and Bush Hill, areas widely viewed as prime zones for future residential and tourism-linked development.

Breaking the Financing Barrier

According to Mark Falzone, the transaction highlights a structural gap in Caribbean financing.

“Lenders simply don’t want to deal with land—let alone land outside the United States,” Falzone noted. “This wasn’t just one property; it was multiple parcels across different uses and locations. We did the diligence on the ground and moved forward with confidence.”

That confidence is significant. While Nevis’ real estate market has expanded alongside luxury tourism and expatriate settlement, access to U.S. capital—especially for land-heavy portfolios—has remained limited.

A Strategic Win for Nevis

With an estimated 6,000 expatriates among a national population of roughly 51,000, Nevis continues to attract retirees, remote professionals, investors, and second-home buyers. This latest deal places the island firmly on Kennedy Funding’s international map, alongside markets such as St. Barts, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and the Dominican Republic.

Having closed more than US$4 billion in loans globally, Kennedy Funding’s entry into Nevis is more than a single transaction—it is a statement. At a time when global capital is increasingly selective, Nevis has once again proven it can command serious money, serious scrutiny, and serious belief in its long-term value.