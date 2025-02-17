MICHELE BAKER REPRESENTS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AT GLOBAL NCD ALLIANCE FORUM IN RWANDA

Michele Baker, Advocacy Officer for Lake Health and Wellbeing, recently represented the St. Kitts and Nevis NCD Alliance and the young people of the federation at the prestigious Global NCD Alliance Forum in Kigali, Rwanda. The Forum convened over 650 delegates from the global non-communicable disease (NCD) movement, focusing on the implementation of proven and cost-effective strategies to combat NCDs.

During the event, Baker had the opportunity to engage with key stakeholders, including Maisha Hutton, Executive Director of the Healthy Caribbean Coalition, Danielle Walwyn, Advocacy Officer at the same organization, and Charity Dublin, Board Member of the coalition.

The Forum served as a platform for Baker to exchange insights and ideas with global NCD leaders, reinforcing the commitment of St. Kitts and Nevis to tackling NCDs through advocacy and collaboration.

Baker’s participation highlights the federation’s dedication to strengthening local efforts in combating NCDs and promoting healthier lifestyles across the Caribbean. The connections forged at the Forum are expected to bolster ongoing initiatives and foster new partnerships aimed at improving public health outcomes.