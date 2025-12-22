St.Kitts and Nevis’ Benjax & Pat Ross — Living Legends, Pioneers of Caribbean Love Songs

By SKN Times Staff Writer

They are voices that defined an era, melodies that shaped generations, and performers whose artistry placed St. Kitts and Nevis firmly on the Caribbean’s cultural map. Benjax and Pat Ross, two of Sandy Point’s most gifted sons and daughters, stand today as living legends and true pioneers of Caribbean love songs, whose impact continues to resonate decades after their rise to prominence.

During the golden decades of the 1970s and 1980s, Benjax and Pat Ross were among the most sought-after entertainers in the Federation and across the wider Caribbean. Their performances were not merely shows; they were experiences — captivating audiences at home and throughout the region with musical excellence, charisma, and emotional depth. When they shared the stage, their synergy and melodic harmony were second to none, elevating Caribbean entertainment to new heights.

Both artists became, in many respects, the musical face of the Federation, serving as cultural ambassadors long before such titles were formally bestowed. Through music, professionalism, and consistency, they represented St. Kitts and Nevis with distinction, helping to shape national identity during a formative period of independence and nation-building.

Pat Ross’ journey began in Sandy Point, where her talent and striking stage presence quickly set her apart. By the age of 18, she was already the lead singer of the Dynamics Band of Sandy Point, firmly establishing herself as a trendsetter in Caribbean music. Her career took her to regional and international stages, including a landmark performance in Brooklyn, New York in 1994, where overwhelming audience demand propelled her back into the studio.

That same year, she released her debut CD, “Stronger,” followed by a string of memorable hits including Dance, Dance Dance, Lord Don’t Hide Your Face, A Message for You, Christmas With My Baby, and Blue Moon. Pat Ross shared stages with some of the Caribbean’s greatest musical icons, including King Arrow, Keith Lyn, Vic Taylor, Johnny Braff of Guyana, Lord Rhaburn of Belize, and the Mighty Sparrow. At a legendary show at The Island Center in St. Croix, promoters declared the turnout the largest since a Millie Jackson performance years earlier. Over a career spanning more than three decades, Pat Ross recorded two vinyl records and six CDs, cementing her legacy as both a beauty queen and a musical powerhouse.

Benjax, equally iconic, was renowned for his smooth, velvet-toned voice and lyrical sensitivity. A gifted entertainer, recording artiste, and songwriter, he toured extensively throughout the Caribbean, Canada, and the United States, and wrote songs for artistes such as Johnny Braff of Guyana. His catalogue includes timeless favourites like Have a Good Time, You’ll Cry, Feel It, Power Lies in You, and Waiting For You. With six albums and two CDs, Benjax’s musical career stands as a defining chapter of Caribbean soul and love music.

Beyond music, Benjax exemplified the power of versatility and community commitment. He began his professional life in 1973 as a Mathematics teacher at the former Sandy Point High School (now Charles E. Mills Secondary School). His entrepreneurial vision soon followed, leading to the opening of his first supermarket in 1984, and later a pioneering service station in 1985. At a time when similar ventures had failed, Benjax introduced a service station “with a difference,” strategically positioned near Brimstone Hill as tourism activity expanded. Today, his B’s Super Market remains a stable and respected institution in Sandy Point.

Together, Benjax and Pat Ross represent more than musical success — they embody excellence, resilience, cultural pride, and service. Their stories are inseparable from the story of Sandy Point and the wider Federation. As living legends and pioneers of Caribbean love songs, their voices helped teach a nation — and a region — how to love through music.