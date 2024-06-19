PREMIER MARK BRANTLEY’S NAME APPEARS 10 TIMES IN MSR MEDIA RICO LAWSUIT

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – Premier Mark Brantley’s recent claim that his name does not appear in the MSR Media RICO lawsuit has been debunked, as evidence shows his name appears at least 10 times in the 102-page document. This discrepancy has drawn significant attention, especially after Brantley’s social media post denying his involvement.

In his post, Brantley stated, “I have read the MSR RICO lawsuit twice and cannot find Mark Brantley name anywhere. All who got cocoa ah sun must worry about rain. Thank God me no got no cocoa. Me drink bush tea!” However, Nevisian academic and researcher Hezron Wade highlighted that Brantley’s name appears on pages 41, 42, 60, 62, 63, 64, 65, 71, and 90 of the lawsuit.

Wade, a statistician expert, responded to Brantley’s post, commenting, “Is there another RICO lawsuit Premier Mark Brantley? Your name is listed 10 times in the document. Paragraph 60, 62, 63, and 90. Unless you are being sardonic or facetious….”

This revelation calls into question Brantley’s assertion and raises concerns about the accuracy of his public statements. The ongoing scrutiny underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in public office.