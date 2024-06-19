In the lucrative world of Citizenship by Investment (CBI), there are two main routes to financial success. The first is through established roles such as super brokers like CSGlobal or Henley, service providers, international marketing agents, developers, or government entities collecting fees. This traditional path is well-known and straightforward: offer services, secure clients, and earn commissions and fees.

The second path, however, is shrouded in complexity and controversy. It involves becoming connected to a massive $1 trillion lawsuit. For those deeply embedded in the government, possessing inside information, managing risks adeptly, and steering clear of being named in legal actions, this route can yield the most substantial financial rewards. This scenario also introduces a powerful motive of political retribution.

The case of Phillipe Martinez could be just the beginning. Martinez, already a controversial figure, may only be the front face of a much larger and intricate RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) conspiracy. This theory gains traction as more facts emerge, implicating key figures: a cunning Premier, a former minister now acting as an advisor, and a Prime Minister closely aligned with an Attorney General.

Skeptics question how a sole filmmaker with a felony conviction could orchestrate such a complex scheme without insider information and protection. This skepticism is bolstered by the improbable events of securing a National Bank loan and acquiring 600 CBI shares. Despite the controversy, Martinez remains the sole designated public benefit service provider to this day.

The intricate web of connections and financial flows in the CBI program demands scrutiny. To unravel the true scale of this potential conspiracy, one must follow the money. Only then can the full extent of insider dealings and potential abuses of power be understood.