RFHL RECORDS US$89 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER PROFITS

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, January 29, 2026: The Chairman of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), Yashmid Karamath, announced today that the Group recorded profit attributable to its equity holders of US$89 million for the three-months ended December 31, 2025. This represents an increase of US$7 million or 8.9% over the US$82 million reported in the corresponding period of the last financial year. Total assets stood at US$19.6 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of US$1.1 billion or 6% over the total assets at December 2024. This increase was mainly fuelled by growth in loans across our subsidiaries, despite the ongoing economic challenges in some environments.

In announcing the results, Mr. Karamath said, “The Group’s first quarter results were driven by steady core earnings, supported by stable asset quality and disciplined cost management. Our capital and liquidity positions remain robust, providing a strong foundation to sustain future growth.”

He added, “Based on these results, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly interim dividend of US$0.08 per share, which is the same as the prior year, payable on February 27, 2026, to shareholders on record as of February 13, 2026.”

Commenting on the Group’s strategic direction, Mr. Karamath stated, “Strategically, the Group continued to advance key initiatives aimed at strengthening operational efficiency, enhancing customer experience, and investing in digital capabilities. We remain focused on sustainable growth, ensuring that innovation and expansion are pursued in a manner that aligns with our long-term value creation objectives and our commitment to sound governance.”

Mr. Karamath expressed his appreciation to the management and staff of RFHL for their continued professionalism and commitment, and to shareholders for their ongoing trust and support, and ended the announcement by acknowledging the contributions of former Chairman of the RFHL Board, stating, “I would also like to express my appreciation to my predecessor, Mr. Vincent A. Pereira, for his exemplary leadership, commitment and outstanding service to the Board and the organisation during his tenure.”

***END***