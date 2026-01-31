Concerned Citizen Calls for National Action Against SSZ Act, Urges Public to Sign Petition

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — A concerned citizen has issued a public call for nationwide support against the controversial Special Sustainability Zones (SSZ) Act, urging fellow citizens and members of the wider public to sign a petition on Change.org opposing the legislation.

The appeal follows recent public remarks by Mark Brantley, who announced on 27 January 2026 that the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) had formally submitted its approval of the Destiny development proposal to the Prime Minister, with confirmation that the submission was made as early as 23 December 2025.

According to the citizen, this development has intensified concerns that the SSZ Act is being positioned as a legislative pathway to facilitate the Destiny project, despite unresolved public unease surrounding the law.

Lingering Concerns Over the SSZ Act

The SSZ Act has been the subject of widespread criticism since its passage, with concerns raised last year by civil society organisations, professionals, and ordinary citizens alike. Critics argue that the Act concentrates excessive powers, weakens safeguards over land and sovereignty, and opens the door to unchecked large-scale developments.

In response to mounting pressure, Terrance Drew announced the formation of a review committee tasked with examining the Act and proposing possible amendments. While the Prime Minister indicated a willingness to “tighten” the legislation, the option of repealing the Act outright was notably absent from the government’s stated approach.

Legal and policy experts have since argued that the SSZ Act is fundamentally flawed and not salvageable through amendments, contending that full repeal would better serve the national interest.

A Call Rooted in History and Democracy

The anonymous petitioner, who stresses that they are not a technical or legal expert, says their opposition is grounded in historical awareness and lived Caribbean experience.

“I am aware of our history and the lived lives of our ancestors, as well as the Kalinagos who once shared this country, at times peacefully, with developers and investors,” the citizen stated, warning that the current trajectory risks repeating patterns of dispossession and imbalance.

The citizen further expressed skepticism about what they described as “transparency rhetoric,” arguing that the review committee may be intended to pacify public concern rather than address the core dangers of the Act.

Petition Open to Anonymous Support

Members of the public who share these concerns are being encouraged to sign and share a petition on Change.org, which can be done anonymously if desired. The citizen emphasized that, in a democratic society, public participation remains a powerful tool in shaping national outcomes.

“In a democratic country, the voice of the people has the ability to shape the country. We are a free people.”

The petition can be accessed here:

https://c.org/SSS7shtGtQ

An additional reference link shared by the citizen regarding Premier Brantley’s announcement can be viewed here:

https://fb.watch/EZP2N9VJ51/

A Defining National Debate

As the Destiny project awaits final consideration at the federal level, the SSZ Act remains at the center of one of the most consequential policy debates in recent history for St. Kitts and Nevis. Whether through petitions, public forums, or civic engagement, the unfolding response may prove pivotal in determining how development, sovereignty, and democracy intersect in the Federation’s future.

