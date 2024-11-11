Charlestown Primary Sports Officer Kazel “Kel” Williams Graduates with Bachelor’s Degree in Sport from UWI Open Campus

Charlestown, Nevis – Kazel “Kel” Williams, a dedicated Sports Officer and coach at Charlestown Primary School, has achieved a major milestone, graduating from the University of the West Indies Open Campus with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sport. Williams, a passionate advocate for youth development through sports, has been a steadfast figure in the community, particularly through her work with the Eddy Richards Football Summer Program, where she has served as a core member of the coaching staff for many years.

As one of the few female coaches in the local football arena, Williams brings a unique perspective and a deep commitment to inspiring young athletes. Her role in the football program has grown over the years, making her an integral part of its success. Known for her dependability and leadership, she has become a role model to young athletes, especially girls, demonstrating the heights they can achieve in sports.

In a recent message, Williams expressed her appreciation for advocates fighting for social justice and gender equality as part of the ongoing #16DaysOfActivism campaign. She acknowledged the bravery and dedication of those championing vital causes, stating, “Their unwavering commitment and bravery drive meaningful change. They amplify crucial causes, knowing their voice is pivotal. Together, let’s persist in shaping a world of equality and peace.”

Reflecting on her journey, Williams’s success is a proud moment for the Charlestown Primary School community, where she once excelled as a student-athlete. Today, she stands as an inspiration, embodying the power of education and resilience in creating a positive impact through sports.