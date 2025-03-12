Nevis’ Own Shavonne Maynard Triumphs at Monroe University Got Talent in NYC!

Nevisian steel pan prodigy Shavonne Maynard has brought pride to her island home by clinching the Monroe University Got Talent title in New York City last night. Maynard’s mesmerizing steel pan performance captivated both judges and audience, securing her victory over a highly competitive international field.

As the champion, Maynard was awarded a $1,500 tuition grant, a two-night stay at the Residence Inn Hotel, and a dinner for two—a well-deserved prize for her outstanding musical artistry.

Maynard has long been recognized as one of Nevis’ young steel pan leaders, and her success on the international stage is a testament to her dedication and talent. Her achievement not only highlights her individual brilliance but also showcases the rich musical heritage of Nevis on a global platform.

Congratulations, Shavonne! Keep flying the flag high!