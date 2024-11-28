DR. RYAN SIMPSON M.P. CANDIDATE FOR NE ST. ANN SAYS THE JAMAICAN HOTELS SHOULD INCREASE WAGES BY 100%

In the midst of recent protests by hotel staff in Jamaica, MP candidate

for NE St Ann has weighed in on the demonstrations. To justify his

claim, Dr Simpson has stated that at the current calculation, essential

workers in Jamaica’s hotels earn approximately US$2 per hour. He

states that a 100% increase would put them under US$5 per hour,

significantly less than the American minimum wage.

Dr. Simpson says that Jamaica earned US$4 billion last year

according to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett. Dr. Simpson says

Jamaica’s cost of living is rivaling that of the United States and this

puts pressure on Jamaican hotel workers and their households. He

added that Jamaicans’ electricity bills have skyrocketed since the

passing of Hurricane Beryl. He further states that transportation costs

for the hotel staff in his constituency are high for the ones living in

rural communities.