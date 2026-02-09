OECS Celebrates 52 Years of Independence with Grenada

OECS Media Release

February 7, 2026

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission celebrates with Grenadian citizens on their 52nd Anniversary of Independence under the powerful theme, “Grenada at 52: Anchored in Faith, Guided by Purpose“. The commemoration is marked by the country’s commitment to facing continued climatic, political, economic, and diplomatic turbulence with both the steadfastness and grace by which its people are recognised.

Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS, shared a message of admiration and encouragement on the occasion. Noting Grenada’s dignity in 52 years of progress, he said,

“Over five decades, Grenada has demonstrated that independence is not a single moment frozen in time, but a continuous act of renewal. In education, governance, culture, and community life, Grenada has shown that small size does not equate to small ambition, and that sovereignty is strengthened, not weakened, when it is exercised responsibly and collectively.”

Grenada’s Independence Day theme this year is also a message of hope to other OECS member states that are facing similar challenges. Dr. Jules said,

“It is precisely in this context that Grenada’s theme speaks powerfully to the region. To be anchored in faith is to refuse fatalism – to insist that history is not only something that happens to us, but something we actively shape. To be guided by purpose is to engage the world with openness, but also with discernment; with cooperation, but also with self-respect; with diplomacy, but never at the expense of dignity.”

Dr. Jules emphasised that Grenada has continuously portrayed the characteristics the region needs for successful cooperation, saying,

“Grenada’s leadership within the OECS family reinforces a simple but profound lesson: that unity among small states is not an option. It is our strongest currency in a world of unequal power.”

“As Grenada marks its 52nd year of independence, this is not a moment for complacency, but for renewed resolve. The task ahead is to deepen sovereignty by strengthening institutions, investing in people, expanding regional cooperation, and engaging global partners on terms that recognise both our vulnerabilities and our value.”

Join the Government and People of Grenada in their celebrations as they mark another year of unity, innovation, and shared prosperity.

