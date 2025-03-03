Antigua Police Chief Atlee Rodney Appointed Executive Director of Regional Security System in Landmark Regional Move

In a monumental shift in regional security leadership, Antigua and Barbuda’s Commissioner of Police, Atlee P. Rodney, QPM, BSc, has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the Regional Security System (RSS) — a move poised to reshape security cooperation across the Eastern Caribbean.

Rodney’s distinguished career spanning over 37 years of service in the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda has cemented his reputation as a dynamic and results-oriented leader. His track record of excellence has been well-documented, with his leadership proving pivotal in activating RSS support missions across the region.

Among his most notable contributions was his coordination of Antigua and Barbuda’s security support following the La Soufrière volcanic eruption in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as his role in the RSS peacekeeping mission in St. Lucia amid rising tensions on the island.

Rodney’s journey in law enforcement began on October 15, 1982, after serving as a primary school teacher at the Savanne Paille Primary School. Rising steadily through the ranks, he became Commissioner of Police on November 25, 2019, bringing a wealth of knowledge from his extensive experience across various divisions, including Narcotics, Criminal Investigation, Special Patrol Group, and Human Resource Management.

His affiliation with the RSS is not new, having previously served as a Staff Officer at the regional security organization. His appointment as Executive Director marks a historic homecoming, where he is expected to leverage his expertise to strengthen regional security collaboration amid a rising tide of organized crime and cross-border threats.

Rodney’s academic achievements include a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communications from the University of Valle de Puebla in Mexico and an impressive list of professional training courses in Hostage Negotiation, Intelligence Gathering, Police Management, and Disaster Relief Coordination.

In 2019, he was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) — one of the highest honors for policing service — for his contributions to national and regional security.

His appointment signals a bold new era for the RSS, with expectations running high that his leadership will drive greater cooperation among Caribbean nations to tackle the region’s most pressing security challenges.

Regional Leaders React

The announcement has been met with widespread acclaim, with regional leaders lauding Rodney’s appointment as a “visionary choice” at a time when the region faces escalating security threats.

“With his wealth of experience and deep commitment to public safety, Atlee Rodney is the right man at the right time to lead the RSS into a new era,” one Caribbean security official remarked.

As Commissioner Rodney prepares to take the helm of the RSS, the region is watching closely — hopeful that his steady hand and unwavering dedication will fortify the Caribbean’s collective security framework.