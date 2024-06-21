Caribbean Culture-lovers Came Together for Hookie Weekend 2024

Washington, DC (Sonique Solutions) – This past weekend, Caribbean culture-lovers from around the globe converged in Washington, D.C. for the vibrant and much-anticipated Hookie Weekend 2024. The event, held from June 13th – 17th showcased the best of Caribbean music, entertainment, food and camaraderie, drawing thousands of attendees who celebrated the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the region.

Highlights of the 2024 production of the famous 5 day, 6 event festival include a highly praised set by Soca artiste Preedy during the Thursday night kick-off party ‘Release Therapy.

This was followed on Friday by another high-energy edition of the weekend’s flagship event ‘Hookie DC’, which featured an engaging ambiance and energy which emphasized the fete’s “Eye Candy” theme along with unforgettable performances from Soca stars Nadia Batson, Nailah Blackman & GBM Nutron which set the tone for the rest of the action-packed weekend.

The celebration continued on Saturday with Hookie Weekend attendees getting down and dirty in oil, paint and powder at the early morning affair ‘Lion’s Pride J’ouvert’.

Saturday night transitioned into a pulsating night club experience with the Back to Basics Entertainment/Hookie Life Entertainment-produced ‘Shine DC’ which featured an all-white theme and internationally renowned DJs.

The festivity-filled weekend came to a peak at Sunday afternoon’s innovative mas experience ‘Riddim & Road’ which gave several masqueraders an opportunity (and for some another opportunity) to touch the road in a costume and indulge in maximum revelry.

Hookie Weekend 2024 concluded in true Caribbean style at the festival’s official cool down event ‘Oasis’ which took place at a new venue, the spacious Citizens & Culture Lounge.

A rep from Hookie Life Entertainment shared, “We’re very happy with Hookie Weekend 2024’s success. Our goal was to create an immersive experience that celebrates Caribbean culture and the overwhelming response from attendees shows that we achieved just that. We are grateful to our sponsors, performers, and the entire team for making this event a resounding success.”

They continued, “Hookie Weekend is more than just a festival; it’s a reunion of people who share a love for the Caribbean. Every year, it feels like a homecoming.”

Plans are already underway for Hookie Miami which takes place during Miami’s 2024 Carnival this coming October as well as for Hookie Weekend 2025 happening June 19th to 23rd 2025 and promises an even bigger and more spectacular celebration.

Stay tuned for further events from Hookie Life Entertainment by visiting: www.hookielife.com; (FB) www.facebook.com/hookielife; (IG) www.instagram.com/hookielife

# # #