REGIONAL SOLIDARITY FOR GUYANA: CPSO STANDS READY TO ASSIST FOLLOWING MV BARIMA FERRY TRAGEDY

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — The CARICOM Private Sector Organization (CPSO) has expressed profound sympathy and regional solidarity with the Government and people of Guyana following the capsizing of the passenger ferry MV Barima off the country’s Atlantic coast on Saturday, July 18.

In an official statement, the regional private-sector body said it was grateful for all passengers and crew members who have so far been accounted for, while acknowledging the anguish being experienced by families still awaiting information about their loved ones.

“We join in prayer for the swift and safe recovery of all those still unaccounted for,” the CPSO stated.

The organization also praised the extensive search-and-rescue response being coordinated by the Government of Guyana, the Civil Defence Commission, the Guyana Defence Force, the Coast Guard and other emergency agencies.

Special recognition was also extended to private vessel operators and ordinary citizens who reportedly responded quickly to assist authorities during the rescue operation.

The CPSO said the maritime emergency had once again demonstrated the importance of regional cooperation, community action and coordinated disaster response during moments of national crisis.

“As a regional private sector body, the CPSO stands ready to support and assist in the days ahead,” the statement added.

The organization concluded by reaffirming that its thoughts and prayers remain with the people of Guyana, particularly the survivors, affected families and emergency personnel continuing their work.

The circumstances surrounding the capsizing remain under official investigation.