Dr. Keith Mitchell Steps Down as Grenada’s Opposition Leader, Emmalin Pierre Takes Over

St. George’s, Grenada – February 21, 2025 – The Rt. Hon. Dr. Keith Mitchell has officially stepped down as Leader of His Majesty’s Opposition in Grenada, effective today. In a letter to Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade, Dr. Mitchell announced his resignation from the role, paving the way for new leadership within the opposition.

Dr. Mitchell, who has served Grenada in various leadership capacities for decades, including multiple terms as Prime Minister, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead. While stepping aside as Opposition Leader, he reaffirmed his dedication to serving the people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique as the Member of Parliament for St. George North West.

Emmalin Pierre Becomes First Female Leader of the Opposition

Hon. Emmalin Pierre, the newly appointed Political Leader of the New National Party (NNP), will assume the role of Leader of the Opposition, making history as the first woman to hold the position. Dr. Mitchell expressed full confidence in her leadership, describing her as a strong, empathetic, and dedicated servant of the people.

In a message of appreciation, Pierre praised Dr. Mitchell’s legacy, highlighting his contributions to economic stability, social development, and community empowerment throughout his tenure. She pledged to continue his work by advocating for the needs of Grenadians and upholding the principles of integrity and service.

Dr. Mitchell’s departure marks the end of an era in Grenadian politics, but his influence and guidance are expected to remain central to the opposition’s strategy moving forward.