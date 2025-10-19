DESTINY SPECIAL SUSTAINABILITY ZONE UNVEILED: A TRANSFORMATIVE VISION FOR NEVIS AND ST. KITTS



Developers promise “locals first” jobs, historic wealth-sharing, and eco-conscious innovation in multibillion-dollar South Coast mega project

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — October 12, 2025 | Times Caribbean Breaking News

A bold new chapter in Nevis’ development story has begun. The long-rumored Destiny Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) was officially unveiled this week — described by its developers as “the most ambitious and inclusive development ever undertaken in the Caribbean.”

The massive multi-billion-dollar project, set along the island’s pristine southern coast, envisions a modern, family-oriented residential community that promises to create thousands of local jobs, invest US$50 million into Nevis’ public infrastructure, and ensure Nevisians receive a direct share in its profits — an unprecedented move in regional investment history.

A Vision Rooted in Local Partnership

In a polished video presentation, Olivier Janssens, founder of Destiny and long-time Nevis resident, described the project as “a promise, not just a plan.”

“Destiny is about creating jobs, protecting nature, and investing in the future of our people. It’s about giving Nevis the global recognition and prosperity it deserves,”

Janssens declared, unveiling renderings of a green, low-rise community set amid the island’s rolling hills and turquoise coastline.

The developer invited all Nevisians and Kittitians to register at Destiny.com for job opportunities or to submit business proposals — from construction and engineering to tourism and logistics — as part of the ‘locals first’ hiring policy.

Unprecedented Commitments to Nevisians

The developers have pledged US$50 million over five years to upgrade Nevis’ infrastructure — including major expansions to the Alexandra Hospital and other community facilities to be determined jointly with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

In what they describe as a “model for equitable development,” the agreement grants Nevis a permanent 20% profit share:

10% directed to the Government of Nevis , and

directed to the , and 10% to a Sovereign Wealth Fund designed to support future generations.

Additionally, a US$1 million annual scholarship program will sponsor Nevisian students to study abroad, while an innovative digital profit-sharing system launching in 2026 will distribute 5% of Destiny’s annual profits directly to Nevisians — a world-first approach to citizen participation in private investment.

“Every Nevisian will have a stake in Destiny’s success,” said Janssens.

“This is about building a future where growth is shared, not hoarded.”

A New Economic Frontier for the Federation

Premier Mark Brantley hailed Destiny as “a transformative and forward-looking investment that will lift Nevis and the wider Federation into a new era of sustainable prosperity.”

“Destiny represents an extraordinary opportunity for Nevis — to strengthen our economy, protect our environment, and empower our people,”

Brantley said.

“It is a symbol of confidence in our island and in our capacity to lead in innovation and sustainability.”

“Dubai Meets the Caribbean”

Destiny’s designers, the globally renowned architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) — creators of icons like Dubai’s Burj Khalifa — are bringing to Nevis a fusion of innovation, elegance, and ecological balance.

The community is described as “a Dubai–Monaco hybrid for the Americas,” featuring:

Tree-lined residential districts

Green energy infrastructure

Eco-resorts and parks

Smart transport systems

Technology-driven services and logistics hubs

The developers stress that Destiny will preserve Nevis’ natural beauty, with low-rise buildings and protected coastal zones, while fostering a safe, family-friendly environment.

Jobs, Innovation, and Inclusion

Destiny’s initial construction phase will employ thousands of workers, with long-term jobs spanning hospitality, education, logistics, and green technology.

With its promise of transparency, technology-driven governance, and community profit-sharing, Destiny aims to position Nevis as the Caribbean’s first truly “smart island” economy.

Whether Destiny becomes the beacon of shared prosperity its founders envision—or a lightning rod for debate about sovereignty and sustainable development—one thing is certain: Nevis has entered the global conversation about the future of small island economies.

Times Caribbean Commentary:

The Destiny SSZ announcement marks a watershed moment for Nevis. The scale of its promises is breathtaking — but so too are the questions it raises about land, autonomy, and accountability. For now, the developers have written the first chapter of an audacious new story. The people of Nevis will decide how the rest unfolds.