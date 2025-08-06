Reclaiming Our Democracy: Ending the Cycle of Corruption We Help Create”

FROM THE DESK OF Dr. McCarta Browne

Corruption has become woven into the very fabric of our society, and unless we embrace a new way of thinking, it will remain a way of life for generations to come. The insatiable thirst for political power has driven once-honorable men and women to commit dishonorable acts, even to the unimaginable extent of betraying and destroying their own people.

But hope is not lost, no matter how much some would like you to believe otherwise. Yet, we must face an uncomfortable truth: we, the citizens and voters, are not innocent in this tragedy. We are complicit. Through our greed, complacency, and blind loyalty to political parties and personalities, we have allowed our democracy to become cheapened and corrupted.

There is a famous calypso from Trinidad, The Electorate by Mighty Pink Panther, which says:

“Some vote for party, some vote for race; they don’t care about this country or the problems we face. Some vote for roti; some will vote for alcohol. Some will vote for a jersey, and some won’t vote at all!”

In my own country, having been close to the political machinery of various campaigns for different political parties, I can tell you this song could easily be rewritten to reflect the shameful reality of today: citizens selling their votes for stoves, fridges, land, houses, vacation trips, and even cash sometimes as high as a million dollars. Election Day has become a marketplace where voters hold future leaders to ransom, and those desperate for power cave to their demands.

This is where corruption begins, not after the election, but before the first ballot is even cast. Millions of dollars exchange hands through party agents. Every political party is guilty. And yet, we expect integrity in governance when the very foundation of our electoral victory was bought and sold like a common transaction.

Our so-called “honorable leaders” are corrupted by us, the voters, even before they take office. We are the ones who say, “I want this for my vote; I want that for my vote.” We normalize bribery, we encourage greed, and then we wonder why politicians become corrupt when they win.

But the betrayal does not end on Election Day. After the votes are counted, the demands continue:

“I want a job. I want a house. I want my bill paid. I want my child hired. I want a promotion. I want free land. I want her job. I want him fired.”

And the threat remains:

“If you don’t do what I want, I will not vote for you again. Remember, my house has ten votes, and my family is big!”

Here is the bitter truth: once you sell your vote, the deal is done. You have no moral authority to hold anyone accountable. You’ve taken your payment, and now you must wait another five years before you’re bought again. You are only part of the political process when it is time to be paid, not when it is time to govern.

It is time for us, the citizens of this nation, to wake up. Our vote is sacred. It was earned through the blood, sweat, and tears of those who came before us. It is the only weapon we have to keep leaders honest. Yet we have traded that weapon for short-term gain, sacrificing the future of our children and grandchildren.

We must rise above this transactional politics. We must vote on issues, not on handouts.

We must demand:

Constitutional Reform – to strengthen democracy and limit abuses of power.

– to strengthen democracy and limit abuses of power. Electoral Reform – to ensure fairness and transparency in every vote.

– to ensure fairness and transparency in every vote. Campaign Finance Laws – to end the buying and selling of elections.

– to end the buying and selling of elections. Food and Water Security – because no nation is free when its people cannot feed themselves.

– because no nation is free when its people cannot feed themselves. Lower Cost of Living – to ease the burden on struggling families.

– to ease the burden on struggling families. Sustainable Economic Development – so our children inherit opportunities, not debt.

– so our children inherit opportunities, not debt. Child Protection, Health Care, and Safety – because a nation that fails its vulnerable fails itself.

– because a nation that fails its vulnerable fails itself. Tax Reform – to create fairness and growth for all.

– to create fairness and growth for all. Laws Against Political Victimization and Oppression – to protect democracy for every citizen, regardless of political affiliation.

Our democracy is fragile, and safeguarding it requires the courage of Mandela and the conviction of Martin Luther King Jr., visionaries who stood for justice, equality, and integrity. We need leaders who will rise above the demands of greedy populists and reject the temptation to trade principles for power. True leadership is not about pleasing party loyalists or bowing to those who seek personal gain at the expense of the nation.

If you wish to be called “Honorable,” then honor must begin at the very start of the process. End the buying and selling of votes. Open your campaign accounts to public scrutiny. Let the people see where your money comes from and how it is spent. Do not rely on the dirty money of the rich to feed the greed of the poor to win political power.

It is far better to lose an election with your integrity intact than to win by corruption and deceit. Do not be the kind of politician who hides bad character behind the power of money.

The moment is coming again when we strengthen our democracy. We must stop selling our future for a few dollars today. We must become the guardians of honesty, integrity, and accountability.

St. Kitts and Nevis deserves better. We deserve a new kind of politics, one built on transparency, courage, and moral conviction, not bribery and transactional leadership.

Because the truth is simple: a corrupt government can only exist when the people allow it. As long as we remain for sale, politicians will buy, and corruption will always prevail.