“WORSE OFF WITH DREW!” – FROM 50% AFTER 25 YEARS TO 40% AFTER 40-CIVIL SERVANTS BETRAYED BY NEW PENSION SCHEME THAT DEMANDS MORE, GIVES LESS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 16, 2025

In what many are calling a cruel betrayal of the working class, the Drew Administration has introduced a new pension scheme that slashes benefits for civil servants while lavishly securing massive pensions for themselves.

Marketed under the guise of “modernization,” the new contributory pension plan forces civil servants to work longer, contribute more from their salaries, and receive far less when they retire.

THE BRUTAL COMPARISON

Under the previous non-contributory system, civil servants were entitled to 50% of their pensionable salary after 25 years of service. Those who worked longer could max out at 33⅓ years—without contributing a single cent from their own salaries.

Now, under the Drew government’s plan, workers must:

Contribute 3% of their salary monthly

Work 40 years to receive just 40% of their pensionable salary

Yes, from 25 years and 0% contribution to 40 years and 3% out-of-pocket every month—all for a reduced benefit.

And the most insulting part?

The government refuses to match the 3% contribution.

This unmatched model is unheard of across the region, where employers—including governments—typically match or exceed contributions to ensure a fair retirement for their workers.

BUT LOOK WHO’S CASHING IN…

Meanwhile, the same Drew Administration that is asking civil servants to “tighten their belts” has quietly increased the Prime Minister’s salary to a whopping $15,000 per month, qualifying him for a pension of $11,250 monthly.

Worse yet, the law does not specify a qualifying period, meaning he qualifies for that pension even after serving a single day in office.

And the generosity doesn’t stop there.

Ministers’ base salaries have also been bumped up to $11,600 per month, qualifying them for:

A pension of $5,800 monthly after just eight years

after just A pension of $8,700 monthly after thirteen years

So while teachers, nurses, police officers and other career civil servants must now slog through 40 years of contributions for a fraction of their salary, government ministers are guaranteed thousands monthly in retirement after barely a decade of service—no contributions required.

DANGEROUS DECEPTION

The administration’s rollout of this plan has been shrouded in secrecy and cloaked in misleading rhetoric. Civil servants are being urged to study the fine print closely and think critically before agreeing to any pension “reform” that makes them worse off.

Old System (Pre-Drew): 25 years = 50% pensionable salary

0% contribution

Government paid in full

New Drew Scheme: 40 years = 40% pensionable salary

3% monthly contribution

No employer match

A LEGACY OF HYPOCRISY

This is not modernization. This is daylight robbery in a tailored suit.

If allowed to stand, the Drew Administration’s pension scheme will be remembered not for fiscal prudence, but for gutting civil service retirement security while inflating their own paychecks and golden parachutes.

Civil servants deserve better. They’ve earned better.

The Federation watches. The Federation remembers.