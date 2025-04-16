Reach Me Corporation Successfully Completes Its First “Women Behind the Lens” Photography & Videography Workshop

On Saturday, April 12th, 2025, Reach Me Corporation celebrated the successful completion of its first-ever “Women Behind the Lens” Photography and Videography Workshop. Twenty young women proudly crossed the finish line of this four-week intensive program, which was designed to sharpen their technical skills, boost creative confidence, and spark entrepreneurial ambition.

The workshop’s success was made possible through the dedication and expertise of the two outstanding instructors: Giddel Smithen of Tilt Hat, who led the Videography workshop, and Ryan Delano of REFiiC, who led the Photography workshop. Their mentorship created a space where participants not only developed new skills but also discovered their own creative voices. As the program wrapped up, both facilitators shared heartfelt reflections, praising the participants for their eagerness to learn, creative thinking, and rapid growth. They encouraged the graduates to keep practicing, push their creative boundaries, and step boldly into a growing and dynamic industry.

The closing ceremony was led by Reach Me Corporation’s CEO and Founder, Mrs. Hazel Brandy-Williams, who spoke about the power of collaboration. She urged the graduates to team up and begin offering their services to businesses, government agencies, churches, and communities throughout Saint Kitts and Nevis. She also announced the upcoming launch of the Young Entrepreneurs Club, an initiative that will connect participants with other creatives across the Caribbean. Reach Me Corporation will continue playing a central role in helping them build those bridges.

Patrons Mr. Errol Pemberton and Ms. Judith Dasent presented certificates to the participants, adding a meaningful touch to the celebration. During the ceremony, Ms. Shaniyah Wattley delivered remarks on behalf of the Videography class, while Ms. Shauntel Jones spoke for the Photography group. Both shared how the experience helped them grow, not just as creatives, but as young women ready to take on new opportunities.

Board Member Mrs. Palsy Wilkin closed the event with a warm vote of thanks, recognizing everyone who helped bring this vision to life, from facilitators and patrons to the dedicated team behind Reach Me Corporation.

The “Women Behind the Lens” Photography & Videography workshop is more than just a workshop. It is a movement, one that’s opening doors, building confidence, and creating space for women and youth to thrive in the Caribbean’s creative economy. Reach Me Corporation remains committed to driving that mission forward.



On behalf of Reach Me Corporation, heartfelt thanks go out to the sponsors who believed in the vision of “Women Behind the Lens” and helped bring it to life. Their support made it possible for young women to access meaningful training, mentorship, and creative opportunity, empowering the next generation of storytellers across Saint Kitts and Nevis.

A Call to Action



Join the movement that is reshaping the creative and entrepreneurial landscape in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Support Reach Me Corporation in its mission to empower women, unlock creative potential, and foster Caribbean innovation.

Visit www.reachmengo.com

Call +1 (869) 660-1550

Together, we can inspire more women like Shaniyah, Shauntel, Jada, and Ador’n to dream big, start boldly, and succeed brilliantly, one frame at a time.