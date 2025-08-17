Dr. Timothy Harris Celebrates Constituents’ Graduation from Chronic Disease Self-Management Programme

TABERNACLE, St. Kitts — August 12, 2025 — National Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #7, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, joined family, friends, and community members at the Tabernacle Church of the Nazarene today to celebrate the graduation of participants from the Chronic Disease Self-Management Programme.

The six-week training initiative, held at the Tabernacle Community Center, was designed to empower individuals living with chronic illnesses and those navigating the challenges of ageing. Participants were trained in healthy eating habits, moderate physical activity, and lifestyle management techniques aimed at improving overall well-being and quality of life.

The programme was delivered through a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Ageing and Disabilities, underscoring the importance of government-led preventative care and wellness support.

Harris Commends Graduates

Dr. Harris applauded the graduates for their dedication and resilience, emphasizing that their participation represents more than personal growth — it is an investment in the health and strength of families and the wider community.

“Your commitment to learning and improving your health is an investment in your future, that of your families, and ultimately your community,” Dr. Harris declared.

Ceremony Highlights

The celebratory event also welcomed the participation of Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister responsible for Ageing and Disabilities, and Mr. Curtis Martin, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health. The programme was chaired by Mrs. Patricia Nurse-Clarke, who guided the proceedings with warmth and efficiency.

A Call for Preventative Health and Active Ageing

In his remarks, Dr. Harris reaffirmed the PLP’s commitment to initiatives that strengthen public health and community development. He stressed the importance of early intervention, preventative care, and active ageing in building a healthier and more resilient society.

“The PLP will continue to support every initiative that uplifts our people’s health and wellness,” he said, pledging ongoing advocacy for programmes that improve the daily lives of constituents.

The graduation ceremony closed on a note of optimism, celebrating not just the achievements of the participants, but also the shared commitment to building healthier, stronger communities in St. Kitts and Nevis.