Ramada by Wyndham St. Kitts Resort: Operations Significantly Scaled-back , Contrary to Earlier Closure Reports

In a recent turn of events, Ramada by Wyndham St. Kitts Resort finds itself at the center of a swirling controversy. Earlier reports of a complete closure have been disputed by a letter purportedly issued by the resort’s management, now circulating on social media. The missive contends that the resort has not ceased operations abruptly, but rather adopted a significantly scaled-back approach for the off-season.

The alleged communication reads, “The Ramada by Wyndham St. Kitts Resort is open and operational at a scaled-back level due to the off-season cycle being experienced by hotels in the Federation.” It further assures customers that existing bookings are being honored and expresses anticipation for an upswing in visitors as the peak season approaches.

However, skepticism abounds among former employees. They question the authenticity of the letter in light of their own experiences. They ask why, if the resort isn’t closing, were a majority of staff handed redundancy letters instead of temporary layoffs or reduced hours? They wonder about the startling reduction in active rooms and the elimination of managerial positions.

Former employees are now seeking answers, and some are even exploring legal avenues for severance pay. This controversy raises serious questions about the resort’s recent actions and demands clarity from the management. As the situation unfolds, both employees and patrons await an official statement from Ramada by Wyndham St. Kitts Resort.