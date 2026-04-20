THE IRONMAN OF SKNABA: KIETHLEY HICKS’ UNMATCHED 40-YEAR LEGACY STILL GOING STRONG

SKN TIMES | SKNABA FEATURE

In the ever-evolving history of basketball in St. Kitts and Nevis, where eras rise and fall and legends come and go, one name stands alone—Kiethley Hicks. Not just as a player, not just as a former national representative, but as a living institution of the St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Basketball Association.

For more than four decades—stretching back to before 1985—Hicks has remained a consistently registered, active player, an unprecedented feat that cements his place as the ultimate “Ironman” of SKNABA.

A CAREER THAT DEFIES TIME

In a sport that demands speed, explosiveness, and relentless physical endurance, longevity at the highest level is rare. But Hicks has redefined what is possible.

From his early days as a national player and a U.S. college athlete, to his current role as a seasoned competitor with the ASC Wolfpack in the National Bank Group / South Beach Promo Premier League, Hicks continues to lace up, compete, and contribute—week after week, season after season.

His journey is not just long—it is historic.

There is no other player in SKNABA’s records who has maintained such continuous, active participation for over 40 years at the top level of the local game.

A JOURNEY ACROSS TEAMS AND ERAS

Hicks’ extraordinary career is also marked by his presence across some of the most recognized and competitive teams in SKNABA history. Over the decades, he has proudly suited up for:

RAMS Hitters

Ghetto Roots

Bird Rock Uprises

Gunners

ASC Wolfpack

—just to name a few.

Each jersey represents not just a chapter, but a different era of SKN basketball, with Hicks as the constant force threading them all together.

FROM ERA TO ERA — THE ONLY CONSTANT

What makes Hicks’ legacy even more remarkable is not just the length of his career, but the generations he has bridged.

He has shared the court with icons from every era:

The 1980s pioneers like Greg Phipps , Arthus Jeffers , and Marty Huggins

like , , and The 1990s competitors including the formidable “Ghost” Phillip

including the formidable The modern transitional talents such as Nasharn Maynard

And today’s electrifying stars like Raniq Nichols and Makari Gumbs, the future of SKN basketball

Hicks is the only player to have actively experienced—and contributed to—every major generational shift in SKNABA basketball history.

MORE THAN A PLAYER: A PROFESSIONAL OF GLOBAL CALIBRE

Off the court, Hicks exemplifies excellence at the highest level. He is a global security and operations specialist, bringing over 15 years of leadership experience in safety, risk management, and institutional operations.

His professional journey includes:

Director-level leadership in university security systems

Expertise in enterprise risk management and emergency preparedness

An MBA in Strategic Management

Prestigious certifications including Certified Protection Professional (CPP®)

This dual identity—elite athlete and high-level professional—underscores the discipline, intelligence, and resilience that have defined his basketball longevity.

THE ULTIMATE STANDARD OF ENDURANCE

In sports, greatness is often measured by championships, statistics, or highlight moments.

But Kiethley Hicks represents something even rarer:

Sustained excellence. Relentless commitment. Unbroken presence.

For over 40 years, through changing teams, evolving styles of play, and shifting competitive landscapes, Hicks has remained:

Registered

Active

Relevant

Respected

STILL WRITING HISTORY

Today, as he continues to suit up for the ASC Wolfpack, Hicks is not simply playing—he is extending a record that may never be broken.

In locker rooms filled with players young enough to be his sons or even grandsons, Hicks stands as both competitor and symbol—a bridge between past, present, and future.

A LEGACY LIKE NO OTHER

In the annals of SKNABA, there are great scorers, dominant champions, and unforgettable stars.

But there is only one Ironman.

Only one player who has never truly left the game.

Only one player whose career is not measured in seasons—but in generations.

Kiethley Hicks is not just part of SKNABA history.

He is SKNABA history—still in motion.