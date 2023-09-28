Ramada by Wyndham Scales-Back for Off-Season  Dispelling Closure Speculations

In the wake of recent reports suggesting an abrupt closure, Ramada by Wyndham St. Kitts Resort, under the management of Caribbean Galaxy Hospitality Services Ltd., is setting the record straight. A circulated article dated September 28, 2023, has erroneously claimed that the resort has shut its doors. However, resort management has categorically stated that this information is innacurate .

Contrary to the reported closure, the Ramada by Wyndham St. Kitts Resort remains operational. Recognizing the natural ebb and flow of tourist seasons, the resort has opted to scale back operations during the off-season, a practice commonly observed by hotels across the Federation.

It is imperative for guests to know that all existing bookings are being honored without disruption. As the tourism landscape transitions towards the forthcoming peak season, the management of Ramada by Wyndham St. Kitts Resort eagerly anticipates extending a warm welcome to guests and customers, inviting them to experience the remarkable facilities the resort has to offer.

For any inquiries or reservations, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at the following contact numbers: 466-6666, 767-0426, or 767-0420. Ramada by Wyndham St. Kitts Resort values the continued support of its patrons and looks forward to serving them during this period of adjustment.