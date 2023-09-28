SCASPA COLLECTS DEPARTURE FEES FOR LIAT FLIGHTS

Bird Rock, Basseterre (Thursday, 28th September 2023) – The Public is hereby informed that effective October 01, 2023, the departure fee of EC$100.00 or US$37.00 per passenger will no longer form part of LIAT’s ticket price but will be collected directly by the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.

ALL LIAT passengers travelling on or after October 01, 2023, are required to present their ticket, boarding pass, and passport at the counter at the Airport Finance Office on the day of travel. Passengers who have already purchased their tickets and paid the departure fee as part of the ticket price will be exempted from payment. However, passengers who have not yet paid will be required to make payment via cash or card.

For any questions or clarifications regarding this change, please do not hesitate to contact the Airport Operations Department at 869-465-8121 or 869-662-6973.